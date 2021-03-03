SILVER SPRING, Md., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filling a need for enhanced insights and analysis, Mercaris announced today a series of agreements with key commodity market data providers to distribute its leading organic and non-GMO agriculture commodity data. The expanded availability of Mercaris’ North American organic and non-GMO grain and oilseed data enable access to information for a broad range of agriculture supply chain stakeholders.



“These agreements strengthen the fundamentals, insights and forecasts already available to industry stakeholders via commodity data platforms by combining them with the extensive content provided through Mercaris,” says Mercaris CRO Tatum Smigelski. “For the providers, the additional data set builds on a growing customer demand to understand the organic and non-GMO markets, helping elevate Mercaris as the trusted source for organic agriculture data.”

Mercaris announced agreements for redistribution of organic cash prices with Refinitiv’s Eikon, Bloomberg’s Terminal, CME Group’s Datamine, Barchart’s cmdtyView and Morningstar.

The agreements, and subsequent organic & non-GMO content, complement these market data platforms’ existing coverage of agriculture commodities with the addition of the specialized data from Mercaris. The goal for everyone is to provide market participants access to this emerging asset class.

“We recognize that many stakeholders in the organic supply chain are also active in conventional food and agriculture,” says Mercaris co-founder and CEO Kellee James. “Distributing our content via these providers enables a wide range of market participants to benefit from our deep knowledge of the organic agriculture industry.”

Mercaris continues to offer a full suite of market analysis, geospatial, trade statistics and other insights through its platform, which remains available to its customers and other stakeholders.

About Mercaris

Mercaris, a Certified B Corporation, has helped its customers capitalize on the growing demand for organic and non-GMO agriculture by providing market intelligence, analysis, and trading services exclusively for the identity-preserved agriculture industry. Mercaris hosts the largest organic and non-GMO grain and oilseed market survey across the U.S. and Canada and recently launched an organic dairy initiative. The company also maintains a trading platform for organic and non-GMO commodities. With a dynamic combination of data, insights, and technology, our customers can access solutions for every challenge. For more information visit: www.mercaris.com

