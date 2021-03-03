Ramsey, NJ, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce its IT Services Division, All Covered (All Covered) is an accredited registered provider, delivering the Cybersecurity Maturing Model Certification (CMMC) to organizations that are in need. The CMMC is intended to serve as a verification mechanism to confirm appropriate levels of cybersecurity practices, processes and capabilities. This in turn ensures All Covered customers have an adequate level of cyber hygiene to meet the recommended standards of the Defense Supply Chain (DSC), as well as the protection of Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

All Covered can now provide consulting services to help the Organizations Seeking Compliance (OSC) navigate through the ambiguity and complexity of recent updates to the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) clauses. This includes translating complex CMMC practices, processes and capabilities into simple to deploy intuitive IT infrastructure and IT security solutions.

All Covered can now help organizations scope the flow of FCI and CUI as defined by the DOD. All Covered can also provide Managed Security Services to help the OSC comply with the needed CMMC practices and create Policy, System Security Plans and Resources to help with CMMC Maturity preparation and implementation. Lastly, this can all be done in order to provide preparation and guidance for OSC prior to the CMMC Certification Assessment.

“Given the intricacies, having an expert for guidance is of the utmost importance in order to properly journey through the levels and details of the processes to certification,” said Cando Wango, Regional Security Services Solutions Architect, All Covered. “As a company, this differentiates our offerings and provides support to a niche segment that is currently looking for help.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. The company guides and supports its customers’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), ECM, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

