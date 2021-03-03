New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Greenhouse Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956880/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LDPE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.9% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LLDPE segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Greenhouse Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.
EVA Segment to Record 9.7% CAGR
In the global EVA segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$232.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$446.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$833.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Greenhouse Cultivation - A Review
World Greenhouse Vegetable Statistics - 2019
Greenhouse Film Market Set to Witness Significant Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Greenhouse Film Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Global Population, Coupled with Increasing Food
Demand Provide the Cornerstone for Growth of Greenhouse Film
Market
Growing Emphasis to Expand the Sluggish Agricultural
Productivity Acts as a Key Growth Driver for Greenhouse Film
Market
Growth in Greenhouse Protected Cultivation Area Offers
Significant Growth Opportunities
Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Resin - The Largest Resin Type
Measures to Avoid Greenhouse Film Degradation
Technological Advancement in Greenhouse Films Provides
Significant Growth Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Greenhouse Films Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Greenhouse Films Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Greenhouse Films Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: LDPE (Resin) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: LDPE (Resin) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: LDPE (Resin) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: LLDPE (Resin) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: LLDPE (Resin) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: LLDPE (Resin) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: EVA (Resin) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: EVA (Resin) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: EVA (Resin) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Resins (Resin) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Resins (Resin) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Resins (Resin) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: 80<200 microns (Thickness) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: 80<200 microns (Thickness) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: 80<200 microns (Thickness) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: 200 microns (Thickness) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: 200 microns (Thickness) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: 200 microns (Thickness) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: >200 microns (Thickness) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: >200 microns (Thickness) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: >200 microns (Thickness) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Greenhouse Film Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: Greenhouse Films Market in the United States in US$
Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 26: Greenhouse Films Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Greenhouse Films Market Share Breakdown
by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Thickness: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Greenhouse Films Market in the United States by
Thickness: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Greenhouse Films Market Share Breakdown
by Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 32: Greenhouse Films Market in Canada: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Greenhouse Films Market Shares in
Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Canadian Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Thickness: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Greenhouse Films Historic Market Review by
Thickness in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Greenhouse Films Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Thickness for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 38: Greenhouse Films Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Greenhouse Films Market Share in Percentages
by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Market for Greenhouse Films: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Thickness for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Greenhouse Films Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Thickness for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Greenhouse Films Market Share Analysis by
Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Greenhouse
Films Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 44: Greenhouse Films Historic Demand Scenario in China in
US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Greenhouse Films Market Share Breakdown by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Chinese Greenhouse Films Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Thickness for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Greenhouse Films Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Thickness: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Greenhouse Films Market by Thickness:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Greenhouse Film Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Greenhouse Films Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Greenhouse Films Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Greenhouse Films Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Greenhouse Films Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 53: European Greenhouse Films Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 54: Greenhouse Films Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: European Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Thickness: 2020-2027
Table 56: Greenhouse Films Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Thickness: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Greenhouse Films Market Share Breakdown by
Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Greenhouse Films Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Greenhouse Films Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: French Greenhouse Films Market Share Shift by Resin:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Greenhouse Films Market in France by Thickness:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Greenhouse Films Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Thickness: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Greenhouse Films Market Share Analysis by
Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: German Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 65: Greenhouse Films Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: German Greenhouse Films Market Share Distribution by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Greenhouse Films Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Thickness for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Greenhouse Films Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Thickness: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Greenhouse Films Market Share Breakdown by
Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Greenhouse
Films Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 71: Greenhouse Films Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in
US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Greenhouse Films Market Share Breakdown by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Italian Greenhouse Films Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Thickness for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Greenhouse Films Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Thickness: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Greenhouse Films Market by Thickness:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 77: Greenhouse Films Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Greenhouse Films Market Share in
Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Greenhouse Films: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Thickness for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Greenhouse Films Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Thickness for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Greenhouse Films Market Share Analysis
by Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Greenhouse Films Demand Potential in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Greenhouse Films Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 84: Greenhouse Films Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown
of Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Thickness: 2020-2027
Table 86: Greenhouse Films Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Thickness: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Greenhouse Films Market Share
Breakdown by Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Greenhouse Films Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Greenhouse Films Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Greenhouse Films Market Share Shift by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Greenhouse Films Market in Asia-Pacific by Thickness:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Greenhouse Films Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Thickness: 2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Greenhouse Films Market Share Analysis
by Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 95: Greenhouse Films Market in Rest of World: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of World Greenhouse Films Market Shares in
Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Thickness: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Greenhouse Films Historic Market Review
by Thickness in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: Greenhouse Films Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Thickness for 2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
