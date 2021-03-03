New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Greenhouse Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956880/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LDPE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.9% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LLDPE segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Greenhouse Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.



EVA Segment to Record 9.7% CAGR



In the global EVA segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$232.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$446.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$833.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Eiffel SpA

Essen Multipack Ltd.

FVG Folien-Vertriebs GmbH

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.

Grupo Armando Alvarez SA

Plastika Kritis SA

Polifilm Extrusion GmbH

RKW SE







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956880/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Greenhouse Cultivation - A Review

World Greenhouse Vegetable Statistics - 2019

Greenhouse Film Market Set to Witness Significant Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Greenhouse Film Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Global Population, Coupled with Increasing Food

Demand Provide the Cornerstone for Growth of Greenhouse Film

Market

Growing Emphasis to Expand the Sluggish Agricultural

Productivity Acts as a Key Growth Driver for Greenhouse Film

Market

Growth in Greenhouse Protected Cultivation Area Offers

Significant Growth Opportunities

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Resin - The Largest Resin Type

Measures to Avoid Greenhouse Film Degradation

Technological Advancement in Greenhouse Films Provides

Significant Growth Opportunities



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Greenhouse Films Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Greenhouse Films Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Greenhouse Films Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: LDPE (Resin) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: LDPE (Resin) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: LDPE (Resin) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: LLDPE (Resin) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: LLDPE (Resin) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: LLDPE (Resin) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: EVA (Resin) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: EVA (Resin) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: EVA (Resin) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Resins (Resin) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Resins (Resin) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Resins (Resin) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: 80<200 microns (Thickness) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: 80<200 microns (Thickness) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: 80<200 microns (Thickness) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: 200 microns (Thickness) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: 200 microns (Thickness) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: 200 microns (Thickness) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: >200 microns (Thickness) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: >200 microns (Thickness) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: >200 microns (Thickness) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Greenhouse Film Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: Greenhouse Films Market in the United States in US$

Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 26: Greenhouse Films Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Greenhouse Films Market Share Breakdown

by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Thickness: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Greenhouse Films Market in the United States by

Thickness: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Greenhouse Films Market Share Breakdown

by Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 32: Greenhouse Films Market in Canada: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Greenhouse Films Market Shares in

Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Canadian Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Thickness: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Greenhouse Films Historic Market Review by

Thickness in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Greenhouse Films Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Thickness for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 38: Greenhouse Films Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Greenhouse Films Market Share in Percentages

by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Market for Greenhouse Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Thickness for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Greenhouse Films Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Thickness for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Greenhouse Films Market Share Analysis by

Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Greenhouse

Films Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 44: Greenhouse Films Historic Demand Scenario in China in

US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Greenhouse Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Chinese Greenhouse Films Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Thickness for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Greenhouse Films Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Thickness: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Greenhouse Films Market by Thickness:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Greenhouse Film Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Greenhouse Films Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Greenhouse Films Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Greenhouse Films Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Greenhouse Films Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 53: European Greenhouse Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 54: Greenhouse Films Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: European Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Thickness: 2020-2027



Table 56: Greenhouse Films Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Thickness: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Greenhouse Films Market Share Breakdown by

Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Greenhouse Films Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Greenhouse Films Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: French Greenhouse Films Market Share Shift by Resin:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Greenhouse Films Market in France by Thickness:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Greenhouse Films Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Thickness: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Greenhouse Films Market Share Analysis by

Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: German Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 65: Greenhouse Films Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: German Greenhouse Films Market Share Distribution by

Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Greenhouse Films Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Thickness for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Greenhouse Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Thickness: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Greenhouse Films Market Share Breakdown by

Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Greenhouse

Films Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 71: Greenhouse Films Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in

US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Greenhouse Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Italian Greenhouse Films Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Thickness for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Greenhouse Films Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Thickness: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Greenhouse Films Market by Thickness:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 77: Greenhouse Films Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Greenhouse Films Market Share in

Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Greenhouse Films: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Thickness for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Greenhouse Films Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Thickness for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Greenhouse Films Market Share Analysis

by Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Greenhouse Films Demand Potential in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 83: Rest of Europe Greenhouse Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 84: Greenhouse Films Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown

of Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Thickness: 2020-2027



Table 86: Greenhouse Films Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Thickness: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Greenhouse Films Market Share

Breakdown by Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Greenhouse Films Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Greenhouse Films Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Greenhouse Films Market Share Shift by

Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Greenhouse Films Market in Asia-Pacific by Thickness:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Greenhouse Films Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Thickness: 2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Greenhouse Films Market Share Analysis

by Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 95: Greenhouse Films Market in Rest of World: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of World Greenhouse Films Market Shares in

Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Thickness: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Rest of World Greenhouse Films Historic Market Review

by Thickness in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: Greenhouse Films Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Thickness for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956880/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001