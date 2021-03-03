NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTRÉAL, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce it has begun reviewing all of the historical data combining this with all of the new information gathered in 2020 from both the prospecting and the VTEM survey in order to complete a targeting exercise that will be used for a 2021 drilling campaign on its Anctil property. Prospecting has outlined a large area of anomalous gold values and identified a tonalite intrusive in proximity of a historic gold intersect (DDH LA-87-06). An airborne VTEM survey completed in November 2020 has defined a potential NE-SW corridor where this intrusion has been identified.



David Crevier, CEO comments “The goal of the current targeting exercise is to maximize the opportunities along this relatively unexplored part of the system that we now understand to have kilometric potential”.

Updated Corporate Presentation

The Corporation has updated its corporate presentation. It is available on the Corporation’s website:

https://www.goldstarminerals.com/documents/en/2021/corporate_presentation.pdf

Disclosure

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benoit Moreau, P.Eng., a consultant of the Corporation. Mr. Moreau is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information, please contact:

David Crevier

Chairman

Telephone: 514-284-3663

dcrevier@goldstarminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.