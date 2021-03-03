New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Green Data Centers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956878/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Colocation Providers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.7% CAGR and reach US$74.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud Service Providers segment is readjusted to a revised 19.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.2% CAGR
The Green Data Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 16.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR.
Enterprises Segment to Record 21.1% CAGR
In the global Enterprises segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$33.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 183-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956878/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Green Data Center Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Green Data Centers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Green Data Centers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Green Data Centers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Colocation Providers (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Colocation Providers (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Colocation Providers (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Cloud Service Providers (Application) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Cloud Service Providers (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Cloud Service Providers (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Enterprises (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Enterprises (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Enterprises (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Financial Services (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Financial Services (End-Use Industry) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Financial Services (End-Use Industry) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Government (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Government (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Government (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Telecom and IT (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Telecom and IT (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Telecom and IT (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Green Data Center Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Green Data Centers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Green Data Centers Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Green Data Centers Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Green Data Centers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Green Data Centers Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Green Data Centers Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Green Data Centers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Green Data Centers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Green Data Centers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Canadian Green Data Centers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Green Data Centers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Green Data Centers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Green
Data Centers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Green Data Centers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Green Data Centers Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Green
Data Centers in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Green Data Centers Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 45: Green Data Centers Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Green Data Centers in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Green Data Centers Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Green Data Centers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Green Data Centers in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Green Data Centers Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Green Data Centers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Green Data Center Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Green Data Centers Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Green Data Centers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Green Data Centers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Green Data Centers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Green Data Centers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Green Data Centers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Green Data Centers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 59: Green Data Centers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Green Data Centers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Green Data Centers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Green Data Centers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Green Data Centers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Green Data Centers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Green Data Centers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Green Data Centers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Green Data Centers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Green Data Centers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Green Data Centers Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Green Data Centers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Green Data Centers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 72: Green Data Centers Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Demand for Green Data Centers in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Green Data Centers Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Green Data Centers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Green Data Centers in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Green Data Centers Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Green Data Centers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Green Data Centers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Green Data Centers Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Green Data Centers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Green Data Centers in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Green Data Centers Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 84: Green Data Centers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Green Data Centers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: Green Data Centers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Green Data Centers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Green Data Centers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 89: Green Data Centers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Green Data Centers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Green Data Centers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Green Data Centers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Green Data Centers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 94: Green Data Centers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Green Data Centers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Green Data Centers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use Industry for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Green Data Centers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Green Data Centers Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of World Green Data Centers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of World Green Data Centers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 101: Green Data Centers Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of World Green Data Centers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956878/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: