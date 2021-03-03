New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GPS Bike Computers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956873/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027. Mapping, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$475.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-mapping segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $155.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The GPS Bike Computers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$155.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$131.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 138-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bryton Inc.

CatEye Co., Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Lezyne Inc.

Polar Electro Oy







