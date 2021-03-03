Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”)

3 March 2021

Close of Offer

The Company announces that further to the offer for subscription by the Company for new ordinary shares (the “Offer”) to raise up to £80 million, with an over allotment facility of £40 million, in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 tax years as set out in a prospectus dated 21 October 2020, the Board of the Company declares that the Offer is now fully subscribed and closed in respect of new applications.

