Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”)
3 March 2021
Close of Offer
The Company announces that further to the offer for subscription by the Company for new ordinary shares (the “Offer”) to raise up to £80 million, with an over allotment facility of £40 million, in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 tax years as set out in a prospectus dated 21 October 2020, the Board of the Company declares that the Offer is now fully subscribed and closed in respect of new applications.
