3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the In-Vehicle Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The GNSS Chips market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
Tablets Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR
In the global Tablets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$218.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$334.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$730.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
What is GNSS and its Applications?
GNSS Market Set to Exhibit Burgeoning Growth
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
GNSS Chip Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Strong Demand for Real-time Data Propels the GNSS Market
Advent of 5G Cellular Technology and the Increase in Satellite
Navigation Networks Provide Significant Growth Opportunities
Strong Demand for Consumer Electronic Products - A Key Demand
Driver
Dual-frequency GNSS Chips for Smartphones - A Major
Breakthrough for the Smartphone Industry
FCC Waiver Enabling US Smartphone Users to Access Galileo
Signals Present Increased Market Opportunity
MM GNSS Chipsets Offering Power Saving to IOT Applications Bode
Well for GNSS Chip Market Expansion
Speed and Simplicity Advantages Propel the Use of GNSS in
Construction
Not Just Positioning and Navigation, GNSS Offers Much More to
Motor Vehicles
In-vehicle Systems - The Largest Segment for GNSS use in
Automotive Applications
World?s First Multi-Band GNSS Receiver Launched for Autonomous
Vehicles
Location-based Services: The Largest Application Market for GNSS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: GNSS Chips Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: GNSS Chips Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: GNSS Chips Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Smartphones (Device) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Smartphones (Device) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Smartphones (Device) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: In-Vehicle Systems (Device) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: In-Vehicle Systems (Device) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: In-Vehicle Systems (Device) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Tablets (Device) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Tablets (Device) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Tablets (Device) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Devices (Device) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Devices (Device) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Devices (Device) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Location-Based Services (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Location-Based Services (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Location-Based Services (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Navigation (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Navigation (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Navigation (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Telematics (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Telematics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Telematics (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Surveying (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Surveying (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Surveying (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Mapping (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Mapping (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Mapping (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Timing & Synchronization (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Timing & Synchronization (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Timing & Synchronization (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US GNSS Chip Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States GNSS Chips Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: GNSS Chips Market in the United States by Device:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States GNSS Chips Market Share Breakdown by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States GNSS Chips Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: GNSS Chips Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: GNSS Chips Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian GNSS Chips Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian GNSS Chips Historic Market Review by Device
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: GNSS Chips Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Canadian GNSS Chips Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: GNSS Chips Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian GNSS Chips Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for GNSS Chips: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: GNSS Chips Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese GNSS Chips Market Share Analysis by Device:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for GNSS
Chips in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese GNSS Chips Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: GNSS Chips Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese GNSS Chips Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: GNSS Chips Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese GNSS Chips Market by Device: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for GNSS Chips in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: GNSS Chips Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese GNSS Chips Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European GNSS Chip Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European GNSS Chips Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: GNSS Chips Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European GNSS Chips Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European GNSS Chips Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027
Table 65: GNSS Chips Market in Europe in US$ Million by Device:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European GNSS Chips Market Share Breakdown by Device:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European GNSS Chips Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: GNSS Chips Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European GNSS Chips Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: GNSS Chips Market in France by Device: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: French GNSS Chips Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 72: French GNSS Chips Market Share Analysis by Device:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: GNSS Chips Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 74: French GNSS Chips Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: French GNSS Chips Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: GNSS Chips Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: German GNSS Chips Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 78: German GNSS Chips Market Share Breakdown by Device:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: GNSS Chips Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: German GNSS Chips Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: GNSS Chips Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italian GNSS Chips Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: GNSS Chips Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian GNSS Chips Market by Device: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Italian Demand for GNSS Chips in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: GNSS Chips Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian GNSS Chips Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for GNSS Chips: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: GNSS Chips Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom GNSS Chips Market Share Analysis by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
GNSS Chips in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: United Kingdom GNSS Chips Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: GNSS Chips Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe GNSS Chips Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027
Table 95: GNSS Chips Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe GNSS Chips Market Share Breakdown by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe GNSS Chips Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: GNSS Chips Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe GNSS Chips Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: GNSS Chips Market in Asia-Pacific by Device:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific GNSS Chips Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific GNSS Chips Market Share Analysis by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: GNSS Chips Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific GNSS Chips Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific GNSS Chips Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 106: Rest of World GNSS Chips Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Rest of World GNSS Chips Historic Market Review by
Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 108: GNSS Chips Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Rest of World GNSS Chips Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: GNSS Chips Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of World GNSS Chips Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
