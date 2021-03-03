New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GNSS Chips Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956871/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the In-Vehicle Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The GNSS Chips market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



Tablets Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR



In the global Tablets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$218.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$334.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$730.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

What is GNSS and its Applications?

GNSS Market Set to Exhibit Burgeoning Growth

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

GNSS Chip Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Demand for Real-time Data Propels the GNSS Market

Advent of 5G Cellular Technology and the Increase in Satellite

Navigation Networks Provide Significant Growth Opportunities

Strong Demand for Consumer Electronic Products - A Key Demand

Driver

Dual-frequency GNSS Chips for Smartphones - A Major

Breakthrough for the Smartphone Industry

FCC Waiver Enabling US Smartphone Users to Access Galileo

Signals Present Increased Market Opportunity

MM GNSS Chipsets Offering Power Saving to IOT Applications Bode

Well for GNSS Chip Market Expansion

Speed and Simplicity Advantages Propel the Use of GNSS in

Construction

Not Just Positioning and Navigation, GNSS Offers Much More to

Motor Vehicles

In-vehicle Systems - The Largest Segment for GNSS use in

Automotive Applications

World?s First Multi-Band GNSS Receiver Launched for Autonomous

Vehicles

Location-based Services: The Largest Application Market for GNSS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

