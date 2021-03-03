New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GMP Cell Banking Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956870/?utm_source=GNW

7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Mammalian, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.7% CAGR to reach US$665.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Microbial segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 13.2% share of the global GMP Cell Banking Services market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The GMP Cell Banking Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$119 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.56% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$172.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.1% and 11.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$172.3 Million by the year 2027.



Insect Segment Corners a 5.7% Share in 2020



In the global Insect segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$18.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$46.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$117.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Austrianova Singapore Pte Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Goodwin Biotechnology, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Merck KgaA

Paragon Bioservices, Inc.

SGS India Pvt. Ltd.

ViruSure GmbH

WuXi AppTec







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

GMP Cell Banking Services Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Mammalian by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Mammalian by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Mammalian by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Microbial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Microbial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Microbial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Insect by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Insect by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Insect by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Yeast by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Yeast by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Yeast by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Avian by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Avian by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Avian by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Cell Types

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Cell Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Cell Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Biopharmaceutical

Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical Companies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Contract Manufacturing

Organizations (CMOs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Contract Manufacturing

Organizations (CMOs) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US GMP Cell Banking Services Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast,

Avian and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking Services by

Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and

Other Cell Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking Services

by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and Other Cell Types

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell Banking

Services by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking Services by

End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking Services

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturing

Organizations (CMOs) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast,

Avian and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking Services

by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and

Other Cell Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and Other Cell Types

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell Banking

Services by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking Services

by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturing

Organizations (CMOs) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast,

Avian and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking Services

by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and

Other Cell Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and Other Cell Types

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell Banking

Services by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking Services

by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturing

Organizations (CMOs) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast,

Avian and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: China Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking Services

by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and

Other Cell Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and Other Cell Types

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell Banking

Services by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: China Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking Services

by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturing

Organizations (CMOs) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European GMP Cell Banking Services Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking Services

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast,

Avian and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking Services

by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and

Other Cell Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and Other Cell Types

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell Banking

Services by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking Services

by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturing

Organizations (CMOs) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast,

Avian and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: France Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking Services

by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and

Other Cell Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and Other Cell Types

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell Banking

Services by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: France Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking Services

by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturing

Organizations (CMOs) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell

Banking Services by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect,

Yeast, Avian and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking Services

by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and

Other Cell Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and Other Cell Types

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell

Banking Services by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking Services

by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturing

Organizations (CMOs) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast,

Avian and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking Services

by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and

Other Cell Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and Other Cell Types

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell Banking

Services by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking Services

by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturing

Organizations (CMOs) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast,

Avian and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: UK Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking Services by

Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and

Other Cell Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking Services

by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and Other Cell Types

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell Banking

Services by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: UK Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking Services by

End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking Services

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturing

Organizations (CMOs) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell

Banking Services by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect,

Yeast, Avian and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast,

Avian and Other Cell Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell

Banking Services by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and Other

Cell Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell

Banking Services by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking

Services by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell

Banking Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell

Banking Services by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect,

Yeast, Avian and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast,

Avian and Other Cell Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and Other Cell Types

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell

Banking Services by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking

Services by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell Banking

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturing

Organizations (CMOs) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell

Banking Services by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect,

Yeast, Avian and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking

Services by Cell Type - Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast,

Avian and Other Cell Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell

Banking Services by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian and Other

Cell Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for GMP Cell

Banking Services by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for GMP Cell Banking

Services by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for GMP Cell

Banking Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract

Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 65

