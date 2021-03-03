GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArmorPoint (armorpoint.com) and Buchanan Technologies (www.buchanan.com), a leading IT managed services provider, are pleased to announce their newly-formed strategic partnership that combines Buchanan Technologies’ industry-leading managed IT services with ArmorPoint’s best-in-class managed cybersecurity solution.



With the cyberthreat landscape only becoming more complex with each passing day, organizations are seeking security solutions that will protect their business-critical assets from malicious actors; however, many struggle to keep up with the operational challenges that come with ongoing threat management. The Buchanan Technologies-ArmorPoint partnership brings together deep skills in technology strategy, product ideation, and operations to support businesses’ most complex security needs.

“The Buchanan Technologies-ArmorPoint partnership is a powerful combination. Buchanan Technologies’ extensive expertise compliments ArmorPoint’s mission to simplify cybersecurity management once and for all,” says David Trapp, CEO of ArmorPoint parent company, Trapp Technology. “Together with Buchanan Technologies, ArmorPoint provides security-conscious organizations with the people, processes, and technology needed to reduce the risks of doing business in today’s high-stakes threat climate.”

“Buchanan Technologies’ commitment to delivering world-class managed IT services makes them an ideal ArmorPoint partner,” explains Jared Hartwell, Channel Manager. “We are proud to join forces with Buchanan Technologies and support their mission to provide a robust cybersecurity program for their customers.”

“Cybersecurity is top of mind for today’s business leaders,” said Stephen Sweett, President of Buchanan Technologies. “Recognizing this, Buchanan is thrilled to combine our dedicated security experts with ArmorPoint’s powerful suite of products to bring forth an array of solutions that will strengthen both existing and new customers’ managed cybersecurity programs.”

Through the ArmorPoint Partner Program, IT providers like Buchanan Technologies are equipped with the tools and resources they need to offer managed cybersecurity services. With attractive margins for resellers and available side-by-side lead generation support, MSPs that join the ArmorPoint Partner Program can uncover new revenue opportunities and deliver greater value to new and existing clients alike.

About Buchanan Technologies

Established in 1988, Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning managed services provider offering innovative IT services and customized solutions to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Buchanan offers flexible and customizable solutions to accommodate any IT need – whether it’s help desk support, IT field services or managed IT solutions – and believes every interaction matters with each customer to provide a seamless user experience. To learn how Buchanan can simplify your IT solution, visit www.buchanan.com.

About ArmorPoint

ArmorPoint is a managed cybersecurity solution that combines the three pillars of a robust cybersecurity program -- people, processes, and technology – into a single solution. Designed by cybersecurity experts, ArmorPoint’s cloud-hosted SIEM technology and extended detection and response capabilities enables businesses implement a highly-effective, scalable cybersecurity program. With customizable pricing available, every ArmorPoint plan offers a dynamic level of managed security services that support the risk management initiatives of all companies, regardless of available budget, talent, or time. ArmorPoint is developed and powered by Trapp Technology, a Phoenix-based IT managed services provider. To learn more about ArmorPoint, please visit armorpoint.com.

