Santa Barbara, CA, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HERBL, California’s largest cannabis distributor and supply chain solutions company, has appointed Josh Held as Chief Strategy Officer, an industry veteran with a track record of success in the cannabis and wellness industries. In this role, Held will focus on company-wide short and long-term strategic initiatives, resource allocation, and merger & acquisitions.

“Josh is joining at a pivotal time for both the company and the space, in general,” said Mike Beaudry, founder and CEO of HERBL. “His depth in corporate development, deal origination, business planning and strategies makes him a great addition to our executive team.”

Held joins HERBL after successfully founding and selling Chemistry Holdings, a formulation technology company that creates innovative, sustainable delivery systems for a variety of industries, to Cure Pharma. Held acted as a business growth partner to food and beverage, wellness and social impact communities, while working alongside a team of scientists, market strategists, product designers, and project deployment specialists to create inventive, sustainably made products for a variety of industries.

Prior to Chemistry Holdings he was CEO of Made by Science, a company at the forefront of the creation of next-generation delivery systems for cannabis product manufacturers and sellers. Made By Science later became Form Factory before being acquired by Acreage Holdings.

Additionally, Held is executive chairman of Cup Half Full Holdings, a beverage company incubator and holding company that includes hemp & THC beverages, and a board director for Cure Pharma (CURR).

About HERBL

HERBL is California’s largest cannabis distributor and supply chain solutions company servicing more than 850 storefront and non-storefront retail licensees. Founded in 2016, HERBL brings the state's leading cannabis retailers and top brands together through innovative technology, unparalleled service, and both high-security, state-of-the-art facilities and trucks. HERBL’s team consists of a strong mix of legacy cannabis operators and entrepreneurs alongside distribution and retail experts with extensive experience in large-scale global supply chains. Exclusive brand partners include leaders in flower, vapes, edibles, topicals, pre-rolls, and concentrate. To learn more, visit www.HERBL.com or follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.





