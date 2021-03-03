Alexandria, Va., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOBLE, an organization at the forefront of providing solutions to law enforcement issues and concerns, excitedly announces Vice President Kamala Harris as the keynote speaker for its 2021 William R. Bracey Winter CEO Symposium. Vice President Harris joins a distinguished lineup of law enforcement leaders and experts set to engage on urgent topics surrounding policing such as Reimaging Public Safety, Recruitment and Retention, Community Policing, and others. The international virtual gathering will be held March 8-9 and registration information is available online at: http://bit.ly/NOBLECEOSymposium2021.

“Now, more than ever, this conference is needed in our fight for justice and fair judicial outcomes for every community in America. We eagerly await the outcomes this event will have for generations to come,” said National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) National President Lynda R. Williams. “We are equally enthused to have Vice President Harris join as we continue to partner with the administration on several key matters, particularly as it relates to safer civilian and law enforcement interactions.”

The schedule and speaker lineup for the two-day event include:

Monday, March 8: Reimagining Public Safety Roundtable

Panelists: Dr. RaShall M. Brackney, Chief of Police, Charlottesville Police Department

Dr. Cedric Alexander, Former Deputy Mayor, Rochester Police Department

Clarence E. Cox, III, Former Director of Safety and Security, Clayton County Public Schools

Cassandra M. Chandler, Former Assistant Director, FBI

Tuesday, March 9: The Female Law Enforcement CEO: 21st Century Emerging Trends

Moderator: Glenda Hatchett, Founder, The Hatchett Firm, P.C.

Panelists: Carmen Best, Former Chief of Police, Seattle Police Department

Renee Hall, Former Chief of Police, Dallas Police Department

Danielle Outlaw, Commissioner, Philadelphia Police Department

Media interested in covering this event should contact Kendra Cummings by phone at 813.321.3312 or by email at Kendra@ConsultVistra.com.

About the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

Since 1976, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) has served as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action. NOBLE represents over 3,000 members internationally, who are primarily African American chief executive officers of law enforcement agencies at federal, state, county and municipal levels, other law enforcement administrators, and criminal justice practitioners. For more information, visit www.NOBLENational.org.

