NEW YORK, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Nightclub & Bar Show 2021, North America’s premier conference and expo for the bar and restaurant industry, will take place June 28-30, 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Today, registration opens for the in-person event. Click here to register.



The bar and restaurant industry has been significantly impacted by the pandemic and in an immediate effort to support the industry, Bar & Restaurant launched Evolve, a six-month education and networking program to keep operators informed and engaged during the toughest winter months. Now that there are emerging signs of recovery, a vital next step is to bring the industry together in a safe, in person environment and apply these key new learnings to get business back to work.

Tim McLucas, Vice President, Bar & Restaurant, Questex said, “The pandemic has had a devastating effect on bars, restaurants and hospitality venues. Supporting the industry to get their premises open again as quickly as possible is our main priority, and providing access to the latest education, new products, innovation, and know-how in a live setting, is an important component of this recovery. A major focus of the event will be on food – helping small and mid-sized operators purchase mobile kitchen equipment, introduce new menu items, sample new food products, and attract new guests. This is a pivotal moment to strengthen the industry for long term future success.”

Nightclub & Bar Show 2021 will offer bar and restaurant owners the knowledge, energy, and new solutions they need to evolve their businesses:

The conference program will feature keynotes, bootcamps, certifications and a series of educational breakout sessions and workshops on the following topics: Food & Beverage, Guest Experience, Staff & People, Operations and Marketing & Promotions and Technology.

The Expo Hall will feature 300 exhibitors including a Food & Beverage Innovation Center, a dedicated area of food and food service equipment suppliers with access to expert demonstrations, tastings and Chef meet and greets and new interactive experiences addressing the state of the industry including: Food Festival, Sports Bar, White Claw Hard Seltzer Bungalow, and NxT, which showcases the latest creations, trends and innovations of the food and beverage industry.

Exhibitors and sponsors participating at Nightclub & Bar Show 2021 include: Diageo, Heineken, White Claw Hard Seltzer, American Nightlife Association, Truly Hard Seltzer, Ultimate Bars, Blondies, Liquid Death Mountain Water, Rums of Puerto Rico, and Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill.

The health and safety of exhibitors, sponsors and attendees is Nightclub & Bar Show’s top priority. Following federal and local guidelines, Questex has crafted unique protocols for each event experience, which includes event specific health and safety initiatives, response team identified for every event and on-site health and safety guidelines. For more details on the on the company’s health and safety protocols, please visit https://questex.com/event-safety/.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Jamie Schroeder at jschroeder@questex.com or Veronica Gonnello at vgonnello@questex.com.

Early bird registration for Nightclub & Bar Show 2021 starts at $99 and expires May 17, 2021. Click here to register.

About Nightclub & Bar Show

Nightclub & Bar Show is the go-to resource for the bar and restaurant industry. Mirroring the fast-paced, trend-setting nature of the hospitality industry, Nightclub & Bar has been providing the specific tools that bar and restaurant owners, operators and managers need to grow their businesses, compete, and succeed in this hyper-competitive and dynamic industry. Nightclub & Bar Show is part of the Bar & Restaurant Group, a division of the Questex Hospitality Group which also produces VIBE Conference, Nightclub & Bar Awards, and daily content on barandrestaurantexpo.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.