SURREY, British Columbia, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. (“Westland”) is pleased to announce the closing of a new acquisition, Dick Agencies Insurance Brokers, effective March 1, 2021. Westland’s new retail office, located in Brandon, Manitoba, supports the company’s expansion strategy to serve more communities in Manitoba and across Canada.



Dick Agencies Insurance Brokers has provided insurance services in Brandon, Manitoba, since 1948. Their professional insurance advisors are experts in residential, commercial, farm, auto, and travel insurance services. Westland Insurance is excited to welcome Dick Agencies Insurance Brokers to the organization.

With this acquisition, Westland Insurance is adding 10 employees in Manitoba – it currently has 10 locations with more than 60 team members in the province. Westland now has over 160 locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national network of over 160 locations and 1,700 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca

