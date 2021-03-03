HOUSTON, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPC Group today announced that it has successfully reached a C4 processing agreement with a third-party crude C4 toll processor.



The agreement uses TPC Group’s logistic and storage facilities, along with its commercial agreements for feedstock and product sales, to supply a steady stream of crude C4’s to the third-party processor. The agreement uses available butadiene extraction capacity to process the Crude C4 and return the finished butadiene and raffinate products to TPC Group for distribution.

“This agreement provides us access to significant capabilities to consume our committed crude C4 volumes as well as meet the requirements of our long-term butadiene product sales agreements,” said Charlie Graham, TPC’s Senior Vice President, Commercial.

