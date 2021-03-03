Auction date March 10, 2021

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million 2023-11-13 1057 SE0004869071 1.50% 2,000 2032-06-01

1056

﻿SE0004517290

2.25%

3,000



Settlement date March 12, 2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on March 10, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

FO@riksgalden.se