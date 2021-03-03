Covina CA, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global FTTX Optical Access Infrastructure Market accounted for US$ 11.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 25.8 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7%. Fiber to the X (FTTX) is the topology used in various optical fiber communications that are categorized based on where the optical fiber terminates like FTTH (Fiber to the home), FTTN (Fiber to the node) etc. Fiber access is one of the most important and essential technologies in the next-generation network. FTTX increases the access layer bandwidth and it also builds a sustainable-development access layer network. Fiber optic cables are used for digital transmission of data, because they are hardly affected by external and internal interferences. These cables can be made of high-quality glass (silica) or plastic. Moreover, these cable networks offer high broadband speeds to support a wide range of compelling, bandwidth-intensive services including high-definition videos, interactive gaming, and media-rich applications.

The report "Global FTTX Optical Access Infrastructure Market, By Solution (Device management, QoS management, Security management, Configuration management and Others), By Distributed network (Active optical network and Passive optical network), By Application (Fiber to the home (FTTH), Fiber to the kerb (FTTK), Fiber to the campus or Business Park, Fiber to the node (FTTN), and Fiber to the residential and business unit (FRBU)), By End-user (industrial end-users (Telecommunication, Railways, and Energy & Power) and commercial end-users (malls, offices, and others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”

Key Highlights:

On 4th Feb, 2020, Bharti Airtel said that they will shut down its copper infrastructure in a year's time and will just offer Fiber-to-the Home in the India. It is also aiming to offer broadband through the LCO partnership model in over 1000 cities, up from 120 cities currently.

Analyst View:

Major driver of this market is advancement in multimedia services including Internet protocol television [IPTV], high-definition television (HDTV) etc. as well as corporate broadband applications such as videoconferencing, hosted voice-over-IP (VoIP), and IP virtual private networks (VPNs). Moreover, installation of fiber to the home (FTTH) broadband connections has highly increased across the world which boosts the market.

Key Market Insights from the report:



The Global FTTX Optical Access Infrastructure Market is segmented based on the product, severity, application, and region.

By Solution, the Global FTTX Optical Access Infrastructure Market is segmented into Device management, QoS management, Security management, Configuration management and Others.

By Distributed network, the market is segmented in Active optical network and Passive optical network.

By Application, the Global FTTX Optical Access Infrastructure Market is segmented into fiber to the home (FTTH), fiber to the kerb (FTTK), fiber to the campus or Business Park, fiber to the node (FTTN), and fiber to the residential and business unit (FRBU).

By End-user, the Global FTTX Optical Access Infrastructure Market is segmented into industrial end-users (Telecommunication, Railways, and Energy & Power) and commercial end-users (malls, offices, and others)

By Region, the Global FTTX Optical Access Infrastructure Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the Global FTTX Optical Access Infrastructure Market include Alfocom Technology, Allied Telesis, CommScope, AFL, OFS, Huawei, Shanghai Sun Telecommunication, ZTT, Fiber Optic Telecom, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, AT&T, China Telecom Corporation Limited, and Vodafone Group PLC.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

