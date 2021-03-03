Nate Carroll is attempting to break the world record for the most push-ups done in a 12 month period. On March 2, 2021 he completed his one millionth push-up.

Staten Island, NY, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 2, alongside his three kids, Nate Carroll completed his one-millionth push-up in his quest to break the world record for the most push-ups completed in a 12 month period.

Carroll started on June 14 and now has three months left to break the record of 1,500,230 push-ups in a year, a record that has stood for 31 years.

“This challenge impacts every decision I make every day, from the moment the alarm goes off at 3:30 a.m. until I call it a night, this challenge lives in my mind,” said Carroll.

He attributes his success to breaking it down into ‘manageable chunks’ of roughly 4,000 push-ups a day.

“I didn't know how my body and mind would respond to the physical stress when I started. Now I know, I need to focus on each day. I never look ahead to the next day or the next week. At night I focus on what needs to be done to hit that mark each day.”

He is also making a difference every time he drops down to do a set of push-ups, raising money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program, which pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty who leave behind young children.

“Everyone of these first responders left for work on a normal day. They said goodbye to their spouse and their kids and never come home. They gave up their lives to protect the lives of complete strangers. We call them heroes for making that sacrifice, but we can’t forget they were also called Mom or Dad,” said Carroll.

