Series RIKS 26 0216 RIKS 33 0321 ISIN IS0000030732 IS0000021251 Maturity Date 02/16/2026 03/21/2033 Auction Date 03/05/2021 03/05/2021 Settlement Date 03/10/2021 03/10/2021 Buyback issue RIKS 21 0414 Buyback price (clean) 100.4500

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury Bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

The value of the buyback issue, together with accrued interest and indexation, will constitute payment for the new issued bonds.

No special compensation is paid in relations to purchase of RIKS 21 0414

It should be noted that cash is not accepted. Payment may only be made with the buyback issue at the buyback price.

For further information, please refer to the Government Debt Management website, i.e. for the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.