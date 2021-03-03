Green Bay, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, is proud to announce a new set of corporate goals addressing next steps in its continued commitment to achieving a more sustainable future for all.

For more than 40 years, Schneider has been a champion of sustainability through its corporate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) objectives. The company’s commitment to a sustainably-focused culture is one portion of its broader engagement to actively address ESG priorities.

Today, Schneider has launched a series of corporate goals addressing actionable next steps around sustainability initiatives, including:

A commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 7.5 percent per mile by 2025, and a reduction of 60 percent per mile by 2035.

A commitment to doubling Schneider’s Intermodal size by 2030, thus reducing carbon emissions by an additional 700 million pounds per year.

A commitment to achieving net zero status for all company-owned facilities by 2035.

“Sustainability has been and will continue to be embedded into everything we do,” said Mark Rourke, president and CEO, Schneider. “We are committed to operating one of the most fuel-efficient and sustainably-minded fleets on the road. It is our responsibility.”

Reducing Schneider’s environmental impact starts with a continued focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving fuel efficiency and changing global operational policies to reduce the company’s overall carbon footprint.

“At Schneider, we’re constantly addressing ways to not only meet, but go beyond industry standards and expectations because the demand for sustainable transportation solutions grows daily,” said Rourke. “We are addressing critical issues in our environment. With our new sustainability goals, we will measure our progress and hold ourselves accountable.”

In addition to the new corporate goals, Schneider has committed to the future of fleet electrification, making necessary short- and long-term investments such as testing electrified powertrains, developing strategic zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) adoption plans and building relationships with key stakeholders and industry partners. The company has been piloting the use of an electric eCascadia truck by Freightliner in California for local and regional delivery and pick up.

Schneider will be sharing more on how it plans to achieve these goals later this year with the release of the company’s first annual sustainability report. To learn more about Schneider’s current social and sustainability efforts, visit: https://schneider.com/company/about/sustainability.

About Schneider

