Rockville, MD, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abt Associates announced that Michèle Olivier Laird has been promoted to regional vice president in the International Development Division (IDD).

“Michèle has been a key member of the Abt Associates team since 1994,” said Eric J. Reading, division vice president for International Development. “Her endless energy and broad technical depth have made her a critical part of the IDD leadership team.”

For the past two and a half years, Laird has been Abt’s regional managing director for Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe, leading a complex portfolio of projects in health, economic growth, climate change, agriculture, and governance. Before that, she served in technical and management roles on a broad array of projects all over the world, from economic policy to carbon finance. Before joining Abt, Laird worked in investment banking for the American Chamber of Commerce in Mexico and for the United States Agency for International Development.

Laird has more than 25 years of experience in mobilizing public and private sector finance in the United States and international markets. She has worked in developing countries globally providing investment and enterprise-enabling environment technical assistance across sectors, engaging the private sector, and promoting mechanisms such as blended finance to achieve sustainable and resilient outcomes. While on Wall Street, Laird worked both in mergers and acquisitions and in corporate finance, advising private-sector companies in industries ranging from the health sector to agribusiness to software on financial structures and innovative financing solutions.

“Michèle blends the discipline of Wall Street with a fierce commitment to making people’s lives better,” said Reading. “Her results reflect her success.”

###

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people's lives. From combatting infectious disease and promoting economic growth to conducting rigorous program evaluations and addressing climate change - and more - we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges.

Mary Maguire Abt Associates 301 347-5859 mary_maguire@abtassoc.com