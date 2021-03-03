Vancouver, British Columbia, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 5, 2021 The B.C. government and Innovate BC will award three prizes at the first-ever Aquaculture Innovation Awards event. The event encourages sustainable growth, competitiveness and adaptability of the aquaculture sector in BC by funding innovations that solve challenges faced by aquaculture.

Applications to be considered for an award are now open and will close Mar 8, 2021 at 12pm PST. Innovations must be BC-based and solve needs by BC’s aquaculture market. Interested companies can apply here.

The event is open to the public at no fee. The Top 10 finalists will pitch to event attendees and hear feedback from potential buyers. The event will also announce the winning solutions. Two $150,000 prizes will be selected by a panel of judges and a $25,000 fan-favourite award will be voted on by the live audience.

This event is for buyers, stakeholders and investors in the aquaculture industry looking for innovative solutions. But it is also for any companies interested in learning how they can benefit from provincial government and Innovate BC programs.

Event Details

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

4:00 pm – 5:30 pm PST

Zoom

Quotes

Fin Donnelly, Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries and Aquaculture

“The B.C. government continues to support innovation in aquaculture as they improve efficiencies and competitiveness, reduce their environmental footprint, and market their products to consumers in B.C. and around the world. The innovative ideas generated from this event will directly help B.C. companies and the coastal communities they support.”

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs Economic Recovery and Innovation

These Aquaculture Innovation Awards are a great way to showcase the countless innovations being created by B.C. businesses throughout our province. With innovation at the forefront, industries like aquaculture can lead the way with advancements that will benefit our communities and our economy.

Raghwa Gopal, President + CEO, Innovate BC

We’re thrilled to work with the Province on this initiative. Aquaculture is BC-strong, and this event is an example of making it stronger. We’re not just awarding funds, we’re giving solutions to industry and showcasing a platform of solutions that will help BC.

About Innovate BC, www.innovatebc.ca

Innovate BC is rebooting BC’s economy by helping innovators build great companies. We deliver ​cost-effective, ​high-impact programs ​to address the biggest pain points of BC businesses.

