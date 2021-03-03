INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released report by 650 Group, a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets, indicates that the Ethernet Switch Market declined nearly 2% for 2020, to $32B. The report also reveals significant regional differences globally, with China showing robust growth in 2020, and with Europe, Japan, and the United States all contracting.



"The Ethernet Switch market contracted in the expected regions and verticals in 2020. COVID-19 constraints, consequent factory shutdowns, and rapid shifts in economic contraction and expansion were the key themes to last year's results," said Alan Weckel, Founding Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "Semiconductor shortages, increased lead times for data center products, and timing of workers returning to the office will shape the rebound for 2021. Our vertical analysis of the campus and data center switching markets indicates a different recovery rate and technology use as the market begins to rebound in 2021. 2021 will see a significant ramp in multigig in campus, 400 Gbps in the data center, and the first shipments of 800 Gbps based switches."

The Quarterly Ethernet Switch report also indicates that the top three campus switch vendors after Cisco in North America were HPE Aruba, Juniper, and Extreme. The top three data center switch branded vendors after Cisco in North America were Arista, Juniper, and Dell. The report highlight how business size, vertical exposure, and hyperscaler adoption drove vendor performance throughout 2020.

About the Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report

The Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share in the Ethernet Switch market. The report covers Modular, Fixed Managed, Smart Switching, White Box, Disaggregation, and other segmentation as well as the following port speeds: 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, 5.0 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps, 100 Gbps, 200 Gbps, 400 Gbps, and 800 Gbps. 650 Group publishes additional segment-specific reports in Campus / Enterprise Switching and Data Center Switching.

For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or www.650group.com.

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. For more information, visit: http://www.650group.com.