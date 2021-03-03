Covina CA, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Coconut Milk Yogurt Alternative Market is estimated to be increased with a CAGR of 9.85%. Yogurt is an excellent source of protein linked with high digestibility and richness of amino acids. Besides, the proteins contained in yogurt are easily digestible than thoxd of standard milk which is a result of fermentation process, which breaks them in smaller entities. The different flavors of yogurt, makes taste buds worth remembering.

The report " Global Coconut Milk Yogurt Alternatives Market, By Product type (Spoonful and Drinkable), By Source (Plant based yogurt and Dairy based yogurt), By Nature (Conventional and Organic), By Flavors (Plain, Chocolate, Blueberries, Strawberry and Others), By Taste (Sweetened ( Sugar and Jaggery) and Unsweetened), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”

On 12th June, 2020, Epigamia launched India’s first plant based coconut milk yogurt which is available in two flavors Unsweetened and Coconut Jaggery.

On 2nd March 2020, Kite hill launched two products which are coconut milk-based yogurts and a plant-based sour cream alternative.

Players are coming up with innovative ideas and fusing different flavors to enhance the taste of yogurt. Furthermore, Veganism is another reason due to which plant based yogurt demand is increasing which overall enhance the market. Local players in India can invest in this market as India is the second largest producer of milk, hence availability of raw material is much more compared with other countries.

By Product type, the Global Coconut Milk Yogurt Alternative Market is segmented into Spoonful and Drinkable.

By Source, the market is segmented in Plant based yogurt and Dairy based yogurt.

By Nature, the Global Coconut Milk Yogurt Alternative Market is segmented into Conventional and Organic.

By Flavors, the Global Coconut Milk Yogurt Alternative Market is segmented into Plain, Chocolate, Blueberries, Strawberry and Others.

By taste, the Global Coconut Milk Yogurt Alternative Market is segmented into Sweetened (Sugar and Jaggery) and Unsweetened.

By Distribution Channel, the Global Coconut Milk Yogurt Alternative Market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty stores, Online stores and Others.

By region, the Global Coconut Milk Yogurt Alternative Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The key players operating in the Global Coconut Milk Yogurt Alternative Market include Epigamia, Non- dairy chobani, So- delicious, Silk, Kite hill, Lavva, Oui by yoplai, Cocoyo, Coyo and Coconut collaborative.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Coconut Milk Yogurt Alternatives Market, By Product type (Spoonful and Drinkable), By Source (Plant based yogurt and Dairy based yogurt), By Nature (Conventional and Organic), By Flavors (Plain, Chocolate, Blueberries, Strawberry and Others), By Taste (Sweetened ( Sugar and Jaggery) and Unsweetened), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”

