ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) reports the following transactions:

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility / person closely associated
a)NameCarsten Hellmann
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & CEO
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument:
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Shares

DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)                                           Volume(s)
  DKK 2,600                                               5,000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

5,000

DKK 13,000,000
e)Date of the transaction2021-03-03
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014

