Name of issuer: NATIXIS S.A. joint stock company with a share capital of 5,052,644,851.20 euros
Registered under the number B 542 044 524 RCS Paris
Registered Office: 30 avenue Pierre Mendès-France - 75013 Paris
|Information relating to the total number total of voting rights and of shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the French Financial Markets Supervision Authority (AMF) General Regulations.
|
Date
|Number of shares composing current share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|
February 28, 2021
|
3,155,951,502
|
Gross total: 3,155,951,502
Net total*: 3,153,489,921
* Net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights (treasury stock, etc.)
The €5,052,644,851.20 share capital has been registered by a decision of the Chief Executive Officer on
March 01, 2021.
*
Attachment
NATIXIS
Paris, FRANCE
Natixis_monthly_information_equity_distribution_20210228FILE URL | Copy the link below
NATIXIS LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: