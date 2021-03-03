TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 24 GOOD DEEDS Charity Advent Calendar is thrilled to announce the official results from its first Canadian edition, which raised funds to support 136,243 GOOD DEEDS both Internationally and in Canada. The Organization received donations from every single province and territory in Canada as well as from many countries around the world.

Ute Shaw, founder of the Canadian edition notes that “It was wonderful to see Canadian donors embrace this new initiative, enjoying the calendar themselves or giving as a gift to others. We also had teachers all over Canada using the Advent Calendar for classes to teach students about the different projects, charities and countries the calendar features. A lot of companies mailed out the calendars to customers, partners, and employees. We could not be more pleased with how well the project was received in its first year.”

The organization also acknowledges all the volunteers and pro bono helpers that made the project a success in its first year in Canada. “Because of their amazing work we were able to achieve this success and reach so many people in our first year of launching, which was particularly difficult due to all the COVID19 challenges we experienced.” says Ute Shaw.

The Canadian organizations that participated in the 2020 edition are: Breakfast Club of Canada, Dare to Care, Sarvac, Wilderness International, Spirit North, Second Harvest, Hope Air, Heart & Stroke Foundation, Indspire, Dog Guides Canada, and Sick Kids Foundation.

24 GOOD DEEDS Canada is now looking for new charity projects for its 2021 edition and is inviting registered Canadian charities working within Canada or elsewhere in the world to apply for a calendar door with a project in these categories: Healthcare, Nutrition, Education, Environment, Nature, and Infrastructure. The charities selected, will not only receive help to fund their GOOD DEED project but also raise awareness with donors across Canada about the important work that they do. The 2021 charity application is open for submissions until March 20th, 2021. The online application form is available on the 24 GOOD DEEDS website; www.24gooddeeds.ca.

For its second year in Canada, the organization is also thrilled to be able to accept applications from registered charities in Quebec and will be producing a French-Canadian version for the Advent season 2021.

About 24 GOOD DEEDS Canada:

24 Good Deeds raises funds for 24 social and environmental projects within Canada and around the globe through a Charity Advent Calendar. For a minimum contribution of $24 donors discover behind each of the calendar’s doors what their donation will achieve. For example, one might plant a tree on one day, vaccinate a child or provide an emergency blanket for a person in distress on another. All projects are carefully selected to ensure a long-term impact of the donations received by the organizations. The calendar originated in Germany in 2011. The first Canadian edition was launched in October 2020.

