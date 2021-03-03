– Harnessing breakthrough AMD RDNA™ 2 gaming architecture, high-performance AMD Infinity Cache and 12GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory, new AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT graphics cards provide up to 2X higher performance in select titles than current installed base of older-generation graphics cards1 –



– Powerful blend of raytracing with AMD FidelityFX2 compute and rasterized effects elevates visuals to new levels of fidelity, delivering amazing lifelike, cinematic gaming experiences –

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today introduced the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, providing exceptional performance, stunningly vivid visuals and advanced software features to redefine 1440p resolution gaming.

Representing the cutting edge of engineering and design, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards harness breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, 96MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 12GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory, AMD Smart Access Memory3 and other advanced technologies to meet the ever-increasing demands of modern games. Delivering up to 2X higher gaming performance in select titles1 with amazing new features compared to the current installed base of older-generation graphics cards and providing more than 165 FPS in select esports titles4, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card pushes the limits of gaming by enabling incredible, high-refresh 1440p performance and breathtaking visual fidelity.

“Modern games are more demanding than ever, requiring increasing levels of computing horsepower to deliver the breathtaking, immersive experiences gamers expect,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card hits the sweet spot for 1440p gaming. For most gamers still playing on three-to-four-year-old graphics cards, it is the perfect upgrade solution designed to deliver incredible visuals and no-compromises, high-refresh 1440p gaming performance at maximum settings.”

Taking advantage of this incredible performance, more than 40 system builders and OEMs are expected to launch high-performance desktop PCs powered by the new graphics card. HP is expected to refresh two desktop gaming systems this Spring – the HP OMEN 25L and 30L – featuring AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards and AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Desktop Processors.

“Gamers are routinely on the lookout for the latest cutting-edge technologies to excel and immerse themselves in their favorite games,” said Judy Johnson, gaming platform head, HP Inc. “We’re thrilled to add the new AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards in our OMEN 25 and 30L Desktops to help power epic adventures across the globe.”

Exceptional 1440p Performance, Stunning Visuals and Unmatched Gaming Experiences

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card is built on 7nm process technology and AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, designed to deliver the optimal combination of performance and power efficiency. Additional features and capabilities include:

AMD Infinity Cache – 96MB of last-level data cache on the GPU die provides up to 2.5X higher bandwidth at the same power level as traditional architectures 5 to provide higher gaming performance.

96MB of last-level data cache on the GPU die provides up to 2.5X higher bandwidth at the same power level as traditional architectures to provide higher gaming performance. AMD Smart Access Memory – Unlocks higher performance when pairing AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards with AMD Ryzen 5000 or select Ryzen 3000 Series Desktop Processors and AMD 500-series motherboards. Providing AMD Ryzen processors with access to high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory can deliver a performance uplift of up to 16 percent 6 .

Unlocks higher performance when pairing AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards with AMD Ryzen 5000 or select Ryzen 3000 Series Desktop Processors and AMD 500-series motherboards. Providing AMD Ryzen processors with access to high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory can deliver a performance uplift of up to 16 percent . 12GB High-Speed GDDR6 VRAM – Designed to handle the increasing texture loads and greater visual demands of today’s modern games at higher resolutions and max settings, the new graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6 of memory allows gamers to easily power through today and tomorrow’s demanding AAA titles.

– Designed to handle the increasing texture loads and greater visual demands of today’s modern games at higher resolutions and max settings, the new graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6 of memory allows gamers to easily power through today and tomorrow’s demanding AAA titles. AMD FidelityFX – Integrated into more than 40 games and counting, AMD FidelityFX is an open-source toolkit of visual enhancement effects for game developers available at AMD GPUOpen. Optimized for AMD Radeon graphics, it includes a robust collection of rasterized lighting, shadow and reflection effects that can be integrated into the latest games with minimal performance overhead.

Integrated into more than 40 games and counting, AMD FidelityFX is an open-source toolkit of visual enhancement effects for game developers available at AMD GPUOpen. Optimized for AMD Radeon graphics, it includes a robust collection of rasterized lighting, shadow and reflection effects that can be integrated into the latest games with minimal performance overhead. DirectX® Raytracing (DXR) – AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based graphics cards are optimized to deliver real-time lighting, shadow and reflection realism with DXR, providing a stunning gaming experience. When paired with AMD FidelityFX, developers can combine rasterized and ray-traced effects to provide an ideal balance of image quality and gaming performance.

AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based graphics cards are optimized to deliver real-time lighting, shadow and reflection realism with DXR, providing a stunning gaming experience. When paired with AMD FidelityFX, developers can combine rasterized and ray-traced effects to provide an ideal balance of image quality and gaming performance. AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 7 – Now with support for the DirectX 12 API, AMD Radeon Anti-Lag decreases input-to-display response times, making games more responsive and offering a competitive edge in gameplay.

– Now with support for the DirectX 12 API, AMD Radeon Anti-Lag decreases input-to-display response times, making games more responsive and offering a competitive edge in gameplay. AMD Radeon Boost8 – Now with support for Variable Rate Shading, AMD Radeon Boost delivers up to a 27 percent performance increase9 during fast-motion gaming scenarios by dynamically reducing image resolution or by varying shading rates for different regions of a frame, increasing framerates and fluidity, and bolstering responsiveness with virtually no perceptual impact on image quality.



“We’re excited to partner with AMD to bring the latest, much-anticipated entry in the Resident Evil franchise to PC gamers,” said Peter Fabiano, producer at Capcom®. “With the powerful Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics coupled with next-generation features and technologies, including AMD FidelityFX, raytracing and Variable Rate Shading, gamers can experience the ultimate fight for survival with visually stunning, insanely detailed characters and environments and high-performance gameplay.”

Driving High-Octane Performance with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team

AMD also announced a new collaboration with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team, the esports arm of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team. Mercedes has selected the powerful combination of AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards, AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors and advanced AMD Radeon Software technologies to power their Esports gaming rigs, delivering the highest framerates, low-latency gameplay and the smoothest driving experience, unlocking the drivers’ full potential. AMD delivers an unmatched competitive edge in virtual racing.

Specifications, Pricing and Availability

Model Compute Units GDDR6 Game Clock10 (MHz) Boost Clock11 (MHZ) Memory Interface Infinity Cache TBP Price

(USD SEP) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT



40 12GB 2424 Up to

2581 192 bit 96MB 230W $479

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards are expected to be available from AMD.com, from AMD board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE and XFX, and from etailers/retailers on March 18, 2021, starting at $479 USD SEP. The refreshed HP OMEN 25L and 30L desktop gaming systems are expected to be available this Spring. Additional pre-built systems from OEM and SI partners are expected to become available in the coming months.

About AMD

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

©2021 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, Ryzen and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. DirectX is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the US and other jurisdictions. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only, and is subject to change without notice. Timelines, roadmaps, and/or product release dates shown in this Press Release are plans only and subject to change. “Navi” is an AMD codename and is not a product name.

