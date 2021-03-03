Covina CA, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global waveguide circulators market accounted for US$ 39.8 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 66.4 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%.
The report "Global Waveguide Circulators Market, By Type (Below 5 GHz, 5-10 GHz, 10-15 GHz, 15-20 GHz and Above 20 GHz), By Application (Civil, Military, Aerospace and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.
Key Highlights:
Request a Free Sample Copy of this Business Intelligence Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4647
Analyst View:
Rising demand of radar systems
The rising demand of radar system is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to research done by Ploughshares Fund, 13,850 nuclear weapons are possessed by different countries, with the U.S. and Russia accounting for 92% of the total number. This increasing number of nuclear weapons has given rise to high-security concerns. Due to the potential threats, during the Second World War, the United States Navy had developed a tool named RADAR, which is an acronym for Radio Detection and Ranging.
Growth in power industry coupled with increased use of waveguide circulators in various industries
The growth in power industry coupled with increased use of waveguide circulators in various industries is one of the major factors to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period, owing to advantages such as improved accuracy and performance and increasing preference in the industrial sector. Waveguide circulators offer better power efficiency, more reliability, and less expensiveness. For industrial applications, it could prove to be a vital means of receiving efficient and low-cost solutions for equipment safety and data transfer.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Waveguide Circulators Market”, By Type (Below 5 GHz, 5-10 GHz, 10-15 GHz, 15-20 GHz and Above 20 GHz), By Application (Civil, Military, Aerospace and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Ask for a Discount on the Current Pricing @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/4647
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global waveguide circulators market accounted for US$ 39.8 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 66.4 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/global-waveguide-circulators-market-4647
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent players operating in the global waveguide circulators market include Ducommun Incorporated, Kete Microwave Electronics Co. Ltd., Millitech Inc., ADMOTECH Inc., Corry Micronics Inc., SAGE Millimeter, Inc., Microwave Devices Inc., M2 Global Inc., Pasternack Enterprises Inc., Microot Microwave Co., Ltd. and HengDa Microwave.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
Key Topics Covered
To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights 1 860 531 2701 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com
PMI
Pune, INDIA
To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights 1 860 531 2701 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com
logo-alt.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: