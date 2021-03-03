JCDecaux is the only company on the Media & Entertainment panel to obtain an AAA score in the 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility rankings of the MSCI extra-financial rating agency

Paris, 3 March 2021 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced it has once again been listed in the “Corporate Social Responsibility” rankings of the MSCI* (Morgan Stanley Capital International) rating agency, obtaining the maximum AAA score.

AAA-rated since 2018, JCDecaux is the only company on the Media & Entertainment panel to have obtained MSCI’s maximum rating in 2020. The Group’s overall score was 6.7/10, which came in well above the sector average at 4.2/10.

As such, the MSCI rating agency commends JCDecaux for its solid governance and effective strategy in managing ethical, social and environmental risks. In particular, the Group scored the maximum 10/10 rating in environmental performance on carbon emissions policy.

JCDecaux’s continued inclusion in this index confirms its expertise and resilience in ESG practices, which were already commended by two other extra-financial rating agencies in 2020:

The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Climate Change rating agency, which recognised JCDecaux’s commitments, action plans and results in the fight against climate change by maintaining its “A Leadership” ranking status for the second year in a row;

The FTSE Russell, which has listed JCDecaux in its FTSE4Good index since 2014, awarded the Group a score of 4.6/5 in 2020, much higher than the average score of the sector of 2.8/5.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “Following the announcement in February 2021 of our renewal in the FTSE4Good extra-financial index, with an overall strengthened performance of 4.6/5 and 5/5 in the Environment rating criteria, JCDecaux is once again recognised by the extra-financial rating agency MSCI for its 2020 ESG performances. The acknowledgement of our sustainability strategy by extra-financial rating agencies demonstrates the excellence of our environmental, social and governance practices, as well as our ongoing commitment to ensuring transparency towards our stakeholders”.

*Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) is one of the leading analysis and rating agencies on companies’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. It assesses the resilience to long-term ESG risks of over 8,500 companies, rating them from AAA to CCC according to their exposure to the ESG risks specific to their sector, and their ability to manage those risks relative to their peers. These assessments are used by over 1,400 investors worldwide in the construction and management of their asset portfolios.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2020 revenue: €2,312m

Present in 3,890 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

A daily audience of more than 890 million people in more than 80 countries

13,210 employees

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy) JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good, MSCI and CDP (Climate Change) rankings

1,061,630 advertising panels worldwide

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (517,800 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 160 airports and 270 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (379,970 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (136,750 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (636,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (260,700 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (69,490 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,760 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,510 advertising panels)

