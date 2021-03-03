Newport, Rhode Island, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the top 50 greatest car events in the world is back, the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week, September 30—October 3. Tickets for the four-day event are now available for purchase online. Click HERE to purchase tickets and HERE for the full schedule of events.

The Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week is about cars and even more about the people. The people who know they are car people and those will discover they are. The Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week features a Tour d’Elegance, cars on display, spectacular Newport locations, exclusive bespoke events and all in Newport, RI, the home of history, luxury and sport. There will be free events open to the public and something for every member of the family. Click HERE for the full schedule of events.

For a preview have a look inside our inaugural 2019 concours in the documentary “Best In Class: The Making of a Concours d’Elegance,” now streaming on all major platforms.

“This will be a must attend automotive gathering of the year,” said Donald Osborne. “There will be visitors from around the world and there will be memorable cars in legendary settings.”

Katelyn McSherry Audrain Automobile Museum 401-856-4234 kmcsherry@audrainautomuseum.org