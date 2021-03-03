NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.



PRESS RELEASE 3 March 2021

Accelerated bookbuild offering of expectedly DKK 7,051 million worth of Tryg A/S shares to be issued as part of the Tryg A/S rights issue announced on 1 March 2021



This announcement is made with reference to the announcement published by Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) on 1 March 2021 of a DKK 37,013 million fully underwritten rights issue (the “Rights Issue”) in connection with Intact Financial Corporation and Tryg’s recommended cash offer for RSA Insurance Group plc announced on 18 November 2020 (the “Recommended Cash Offer”).

Danske Bank A/S (“Danske Bank”) and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (“Morgan Stanley”) (together the “Managers”), on behalf of TryghedsGruppen smba (“TryghedsGruppen”), announce the launch of an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors of expectedly DKK 7,051 million worth of new Tryg shares, which are to be issued as part of the Rights Issue (the “New Shares”) (the “Transaction”).

The shares offered in the Transaction will be Interim Shares (as defined below) and will result from the exercise of preemptive rights (acquired from TryghedsGruppen) in the Rights Issue. The exact number of Interim Shares offered, the number of preemptive rights to be sold by TryghedsGruppen and the price to be paid for the preemptive rights acquired from TryghedsGruppen will depend on the execution terms of the Transaction.

TryghedsGruppen remains fully supportive of the Recommended Cash Offer and is conducting the Transaction with the sole purpose of maximising its participation in the Rights Issue, as part of its irrevocable undertaking to Tryg and the Managers in connection with the Rights Issue. Consequently, all proceeds (less transaction costs) received by TryghedsGruppen from the sale of preemptive rights as part of the Transaction will be used to subscribe for additional new shares in the Rights Issue. TryghedsGruppen’s ownership of Tryg is expected to reduce to approximately 45% following the Rights Issue, although the exact ownership level will depend on the execution terms of the Transaction.

Following completion of the Transaction or shortly thereafter:

TryghedsGruppen will have completed a cash subscription in the Rights Issue of DKK 12.6 billion as set out in the prospectus as well as the cash neutral exercise of all its remaining preemptive rights; and

the proceeds from the Transaction, less transaction costs, will have been contributed to subscribe for shares issued by Tryg as part of the Rights Issue

Consequently, expectedly 53% of the Rights Issue, or DKK 19.6 billion, will have been subscribed for following completion of the Transaction (or shortly thereafter).

In connection with the Rights Issue and the accelerated bookbuild offering of 21,149,745 existing shares in Tryg by the Managers on behalf of TryghedsGruppen on 23 November 2020 (the “First ABO”), TryghedsGruppen has undertaken that, subject to certain exceptions, for a specific period of time (the “Lock-Up Period”) it will not dispose of any Tryg shares without the prior written consent of the Managers. The Lock-Up Period means the shorter of (i) 180 calendar days from the first day of trading of new Tryg shares issued as part of the Rights Issue in the ISIN code of its existing shares; and (ii) 23 November 2021, corresponding to 365 calendar days from the announcement of the First ABO.

The bookbuilding will commence immediately and the Managers reserve the right to close the books at any time.

Investors participating in the Transaction will receive interim shares corresponding to and representing New Shares issued in connection with the Rights Issue (the "Interim Shares"). The Interim Shares ISIN code is DK0061534534 and the Interim Shares have been conditionally approved for admission to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen in the interim ISIN code as from 4 March 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CET under the symbol "Tryg N". Interim Shares will carry the rights described in the prospectus released by Tryg in connection with the Rights Issue.

The trading of the Interim Shares will commence before specific conditions to the Offering are met and all dealings in the Interim Shares prior to the registration of the New Shares with the Danish Business Authority are for the account, and at the sole risk, of each of the parties concerned. Registration of the New Shares with the Danish Business Authority will take place following completion of the Right Issue, expected to take place not later than 25 March 2021. Nasdaq Copenhagen has conditionally approved the New Shares for admission to trading and official listing. Admittance to trading and official listing of the New Shares under the existing ISIN code, DK0060636678, is expected to take place on 29 March 2021. As soon as possible thereafter, the interim ISIN code of the Interim Shares, DK0061534534, will be merged with the ISIN code of the Tryg existing shares, DK0060636678, and the Interim Shares will automatically be converted into New Shares, expected to take place on 30 March 2021.

Until such merger has been completed, the liquidity and market price of the Interim Shares under the interim ISIN code may be substantially different from the liquidity and market price of the existing shares.

Danske Bank and Morgan Stanley are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners on behalf of TryghedsGruppen in the Transaction. A further announcement will be made following completion of the bookbuilding and pricing of the Transaction.

Tryg will receive the net proceeds from the Transaction through subscription of new shares in the Rights Issue.

