Eurocastle to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on 5 March 2021

Guernsey, 3 March, 2021 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that it will release its financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 on Friday, 5 March 2021 before the market opens.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited (the “Company” or “Eurocastle”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company with investments focused on Italian performing and non-performing loans, Italian loan servicing platforms and other real estate related assets in Italy. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. The Company does not currently intend to seek new investments from the proceeds of the realisation but will continue to support its existing investments to the extent required in order to optimise returns and distribute cash to shareholders when available (the “Realisation Plan”). For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.