New York, NY, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks today announced that Plex , the popular streaming media platform for all your favorite free movies, TV, and entertainment, has added six AMC Networks channels to free Live TV on Plex. Together AMC and Plex provide consumers with access to some of the most loved and acclaimed hit TV shows that feature the best in drama, comedy, lifestyle, science fiction and fantasy, horror, reality TV, and more, all from an easy to use guide with no registration, credit card, or subscription required.

AMC Networks channels now streaming free on Live TV on Plex include:



AMC Presents allows consumers to binge fan favorites like The Walking Dead, Into the Badlands, The Making of the Mob, Ride with Norman Reedus, Halt and Catch Fire, Turn: Washington’s Spies , and The American West.

allows consumers to binge fan favorites like , and Absolute Reality by WE TV serves up outrageous reality favorites such as Kendra on Top and Mary Mary.

serves up outrageous reality favorites such as and All Weddings by WE TV scratches the itch for all things love and romance with bingeable shows like Bridezillas, My Fair Wedding with David Tutera, Girl Meets Gown, Amazing Wedding Cakes, and more.

scratches the itch for all things love and romance with bingeable shows like and more. Rush by AMC is the home for horror, thriller, and action movies like Children of the Corn, Odd Numbers, The Numbers Station , and many more options that are sure to thrill.

is the home for horror, thriller, and action movies like , and many more options that are sure to thrill. Slightly Off by IFC is the place to look for award-winning comedies with a cult-like following. Fall in love with Portlandia, Comedy Bang Bang, Baroness von Sketch Show, Stan Against Evil, Garfunkel and Oates, Brockmire, and Documentary Now.

is the place to look for award-winning comedies with a cult-like following. Fall in love with and IFC Films Picks delivers an extensive library of acclaimed, star-studded dramas, documentaries, prestige indies, global cinema, and more. Choose from films like The Man Who Knew Infinity, Comet, or Lost In La Mancha.

“Adding AMC as a partner is another step forward in our mission to bring popular content for people to enjoy for free,” said Shawn Eldridge, VP of business development at Plex. “AMC is home to some of the most talked about shows in recent pop culture and now anyone can watch for free with Live TV on Plex.”



“We want to reach viewers where they want to watch content, and Plex is the go-to for tens of millions of consumers to enjoy all types of entertainment,” said Evan Adlman, senior vice president of advanced advertising and digital partnerships for AMC Networks. “Partnering with Plex is an important continuation of our strategy to make our popular programming available to users wherever they want to enjoy it, and work with our advertising partners in an easy and efficient way through our AMCN Digital sales effort."



The new AMC channels are available now to U.S. consumers. Live TV on Plex includes 160+ channels from the top movie, TV, and entertainment brands in the world, all free-to-stream on most any device. More information about streaming Live TV on Plex, including regional channel availability, can be found here . Watch now here .



About AMC Networks

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK (formerly branded “UMC”). AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and Levity Entertainment Group, its production services and comedy venues business.

About Plex

Plex is a popular platform for streaming all your favorite media from one beautiful app. A highly-rated app on all major devices, Plex is the most comprehensive streaming platform available, seamlessly combining, organizing, and streaming movies, tv shows, news, web shows, podcasts, music, live and recorded television, and personal media collections. With a highly customizable interface and smart recommendations based on the media you enjoy, Plex brings its users the best media experience on the planet from any device, anywhere. For more information, please visit https://plex.tv, or follow @plex on Twitter or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/plexapp.



