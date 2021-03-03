SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc. , the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence, today announced the speaker lineup for SauceCon Online 2021 , with experts from Netflix, Quicken Loans, Willowtree and more joining a robust roster of industry presenters. Melissa Boggs, recently appointed Vice President of Business Agility at Sauce Labs, will deliver a keynote titled “The Truth About Agile.” As ownership of application quality is spread across the organization, Melissa will help attendees embrace their role in applying the agile values and principles that empower successful transformations. Melissa has deep expertise as a Certified Enterprise Coach (CEC) and experience in guiding organizational leadership through successful agile transformations. She joins Aled Miles, president and CEO of Sauce Labs, Diego Lo Giudice, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research, and Simon Stewart, project lead at Selenium, as keynote speakers.



Additional presenters of note at SauceCon Online 2021 include:

Abhigna Srinivas, senior software engineer, Netflix

Hilary Weaver-Robb, senior software engineer, Quicken Loans

Jenny Bramble, senior software test engineer, Willowtree

Alan Richardson, developer relations, Secure Code Warrior

Joshua Young, director of QA automation engineering, GetWellNetwork

Andy Knight, lead software engineer in test, PrecisionLender

Dylan Barrell, chief product officer, Deque



SauceCon Online will also feature guest speakers from API Fortress and AutonomIQ, both recently acquired by Sauce Labs, to provide attendees with insight into how these two dynamic organizations will help customers get more value from their investment in Sauce Labs.

Following record attendance at SauceCon Online 2020, this year’s event takes place April 21-22 and offers an additional day of optional hands-on training and workshops on April 20. A global community of Sauce Labs users and automated testing and continuous delivery experts from around the world will come together and learn how to grow their digital confidence through a wide range of content that aligns with wherever they are in their continuous quality journey. Attendees will grow their knowledge through live presentations, real-time digital interactions with peers and industry experts, as well as product demonstrations, including the newest capabilities available within the Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud .

“I couldn’t be more excited about this year’s speaker lineup for SauceCon Online 2021,” said Aled Miles, president and CEO, Sauce Labs. “With continued record attendance year after year, it reinforces the passion our Sauce Labs customers have in learning from peers and experts about how they can up their game and have complete confidence that their digital applications work flawlessly.”

To view the complete list of 2021 speakers or to register to attend, please visit the SauceCon Online 2021 website.

Now entering its fifth year, SauceCon brings together the Sauce Labs user community and continuous testing experts from around the world. It provides attendees with practical learnings and live coding examples they can put into practice immediately in their organizations. More than 2,000 automated testing leaders, experts, and practitioners are expected to attend the 2021 online conference to share best practices and network with industry peers.



About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud delivers a 360-degree view of a customer’s application experience, ensuring that web and mobile applications look, function, and perform exactly as they should on every browser, OS, and device, every single time. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by TPG, Salesforce Ventures, IVP, Adams Street Partners, and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com .

Media Contact

Scott Desiere

scott.desiere@saucelabs.com

(619) 952-3758

Twitter: @ScottDesiere