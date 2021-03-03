Sanofi’s Board of Directors proposes the appointment of Christian Brandts and Barbara Lavernos as Board Members

Paris, France – March 3, 2021 – At its meeting on March 3, 2021, Sanofi’s Board of Directors has decided to propose, on the occasion of its next General Shareholder Meeting to be held on April 30, 2021, the appointment of two new Directors, Christian Brandts and Barbara Lavernos, as well as the ratification of appointment by cooptation of Gilles Schnepp and the renewal of the mandates of Fabienne Lecorvaisier and Melanie Lee. Bernard Charlès, whose term of office will expire at the end of the next General Shareholder Meeting, did not wish to stand for re-election in order to avoid conflicts of interest that could arise from the development of the partnership between Sanofi and Dassault SYSTEMES, which he manages. will not be renewed upon his own request. Moreover, Laurent Attal, after serving on the Board of Directors for 9 years, has declared his intention to retire and as a result to resign from his mandate as a Board Member before that General Meeting.





Christian Brandts is currently Director at the University Cancer Center Frankfurt. In addition to his duties, Christian Brandts is pursuing his research activities focused mainly on translational cancer research and personalized oncology. He is part of several national and international networks of oncology experts and is a member of the Board of the Organisation of European Cancer Institutes (OECI).



Christian Brandts is a graduate from the Medical School of the Free University of Berlin, and then specialized in Internal Medicine and Hematology / Oncology at the Charité University Hospital in Berlin and the University Hospital in Münster.



Barbara Lavernos took over in February 2021 as President Research, Innovation and Technologies of the L'Oréal Group, having spent her entire career at l'Oréal, which she joined in 1991. In 2004, she was appointed Global Chief Procurement Officer for all global purchases at L'Oréal, and in 2012, General Manager for Travel Retail department. In 2014, she was appointed Chief Operating Officer and member of the Group’s Executive Committee, and she has led from the end of 2018 all the IT teams with the group’s technological transformation as her mission.

Barbara Lavernos graduated from Ecole des Hautes Etudes d’Ingénieur en génie chimique (School of Advanced Studies in Chemical Engineering - HEI).





“The arrivals of Christian Brandts and Barbara Lavernos will strengthen the Board of Directors’ expertise in technology and science, notably in the field of oncology. The Board of Directors thus continues to diversify its profiles and competencies, in line with its roadmap,” said Serge Weinberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors.





The composition of the Board’s specialized committees will be reviewed following the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 30, 2021.





