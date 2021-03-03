Introducing CorityOne™. The human-centered enterprise EHS SaaS platform - designed by industry experts for EHS experts and business leaders to empower healthier, safer, and more sustainable organizations that fulfill the business imperative of building the better enterprise of tomorrow.

Introducing CorityOne™. The human-centered enterprise EHS SaaS platform - designed by industry experts for EHS experts and business leaders to empower healthier, safer, and more sustainable organizations that fulfill the business imperative of building the better enterprise of tomorrow.

Toronto, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the leading global enterprise EHS software provider, today announced a groundbreaking next-generation release of its true SaaS platform. CorityOne builds on a heritage of pragmatic innovation and is designed to help EHS and business leaders thrive beyond today to build stronger, more resilient, connected, and sustainable organizations that deliver on the promise of a better tomorrow.

Recently recognized as a Leader in the Green Quadrant EHS Software 2021 by independent analyst firm, Verdantix, CorityOne brings together the most comprehensive Environmental, Health, Safety (EHS), and Quality management functionality to a common platform approach, unifying capabilities from acquired assets, including Enviance, and setting a new standard for the digital transformation of EHS and Quality.

“It’s time to think diﬀerently about the future,” said Mark Wallace, CEO, Cority. “Every day we are committed to delivering the best solutions to further the missions of the individuals and organizations we serve. CorityOne puts the power of our technology in their hands to positively change the future of business and the impacts on our health and our planet.”

With stronger and more comprehensive functionality centered around the workforce, CorityOne provides a 360-degree picture of risk, empowering EHS professionals to understand the hazards employees face, and how physical assets can impact people and workplaces. In doing so, CorityOne provides the right worker with the right information at the right time to make quick and effective decisions. The platform empowers a future where the inputs to assess these risks will increasingly come not only from workers, but also sensors, wearables, and other forms of IoT and connected devices.

“Cority has established a comprehensive, end-to-end enterprise EHSQ platform, with strong market momentum,” said Yaowen Ma, Principal Analyst, Verdantix. “CorityOne’s breadth and depth of functionality and open-architecture lend to its strengths as an integrated EHSQ platform for enterprise-wide initiatives and emerging connected worker ecosystem of solutions.”

CorityOne features:

Environmental Cloud – Solutions designed to help clients easily and efficiently transform how they manage compliance across air, waste, chemical management, and water programs for better control over sustainability goals and ESG reporting.

Health Cloud – Solutions designed to protect a client’s workforce from risks, reduce the cost of lost time, and streamline, automate, and improve compliance for better workforce performance.

Safety Cloud – Solutions designed to engage workers and manage workplace and workforce safety and compliance programs to enable better prediction and preventions to stay ahead of risk.

Quality Cloud – Solutions designed to automate and manage quality processes across the value chain in order to quickly and efficiently ensure compliance and produce better products and value.

Analytics Cloud – Solutions designed to simplify the job of turning data into actionable insights to prioritize, create visibility, and systematically improve outcomes for better business results.

Mobile Solutions – myCority engages and empowers workers to improve EHS productivity and outcomes on-the-go. Providing the broadest and deepest functionality in an intuitive app interface, myCority securely enables personalized and relevant mobile experiences, online or offline.

EHSQ Process Solutions – Whether you fully deploy CorityOne as an integrated enterprise-wide solution, choose one of our comprehensive Clouds, or have a specific process solution need that crosses EHSQ – such as Audits, Compliance, Incidents, Management of Change, or Document Control – CorityOne provides strong integrations and powerful, modular solutions.

Powerful Platform – Best-in-class configurability, security, and integration are featured in CorityOne’s true SaaS model; with scheduled and seamless upgrades, the ability to tailor your solution without coding or vendor reliance, and predicable, lower TCO.



CorityOne is available immediately with an aggressive roadmap of enhancements planned. To speak with one of Cority’s EHS experts, connect with us here.



About Cority

Cority is the global enterprise EHS software provider that empowers those who transform the way the world works. For over 35 years, Cority has been powered by a spirit of innovation, deep domain expertise, and a commitment to integrity that enables our customers to achieve higher levels of operational and sustainable performance. With the most comprehensive, human-centered, and secure SaaS platform, Cority helps people and businesses thrive around the world. The company enjoys the industry’s highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.

Attachment

Cority Software Inc. media@cority.com