Toronto, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the leading global enterprise EHS software provider, today announced a groundbreaking next-generation release of its true SaaS platform. CorityOne builds on a heritage of pragmatic innovation and is designed to help EHS and business leaders thrive beyond today to build stronger, more resilient, connected, and sustainable organizations that deliver on the promise of a better tomorrow.
Recently recognized as a Leader in the Green Quadrant EHS Software 2021 by independent analyst firm, Verdantix, CorityOne brings together the most comprehensive Environmental, Health, Safety (EHS), and Quality management functionality to a common platform approach, unifying capabilities from acquired assets, including Enviance, and setting a new standard for the digital transformation of EHS and Quality.
“It’s time to think diﬀerently about the future,” said Mark Wallace, CEO, Cority. “Every day we are committed to delivering the best solutions to further the missions of the individuals and organizations we serve. CorityOne puts the power of our technology in their hands to positively change the future of business and the impacts on our health and our planet.”
With stronger and more comprehensive functionality centered around the workforce, CorityOne provides a 360-degree picture of risk, empowering EHS professionals to understand the hazards employees face, and how physical assets can impact people and workplaces. In doing so, CorityOne provides the right worker with the right information at the right time to make quick and effective decisions. The platform empowers a future where the inputs to assess these risks will increasingly come not only from workers, but also sensors, wearables, and other forms of IoT and connected devices.
“Cority has established a comprehensive, end-to-end enterprise EHSQ platform, with strong market momentum,” said Yaowen Ma, Principal Analyst, Verdantix. “CorityOne’s breadth and depth of functionality and open-architecture lend to its strengths as an integrated EHSQ platform for enterprise-wide initiatives and emerging connected worker ecosystem of solutions.”
CorityOne features:
CorityOne is available immediately with an aggressive roadmap of enhancements planned.
About Cority
Cority is the global enterprise EHS software provider that empowers those who transform the way the world works. For over 35 years, Cority has been powered by a spirit of innovation, deep domain expertise, and a commitment to integrity that enables our customers to achieve higher levels of operational and sustainable performance. With the most comprehensive, human-centered, and secure SaaS platform, Cority helps people and businesses thrive around the world. The company enjoys the industry’s highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.
