COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 7/2021 – 3 MARCH 2021

Annual Report 2020

Statement by Royal Unibrew’s CEO Lars Jensen:

“Our business strategy proved its strength in a difficult environment, as our local management model demonstrated that we were able to react quickly to the many changes in our markets and moved even closer to our customers during the challenging times. We have continued to drive the conversion from regular beverages towards low and no sugar and alcohol beverages with strong growth in brands like Faxe Kondi and Lapin Kulta. Despite the On-Trade business being closed down in large parts of the year, we succeeded in growing our above mainstream share of our business, as e.g., Lorina, Bauskas and Anarkist has shown strong growth. On that backdrop, we managed to deliver the highest EBIT, as well as free cash flow, in our company’s history.

We also spent 2020 establishing a long-term ambition for the total sustainability area, which aims to move us into the front of sustainable beverage companies within the next five years. We are generally already performing well but have identified mid-term opportunities that will enhance the outcome quite significantly.”

With strong performance in Off-Trade, planning and cost focus we managed to deliver the highest EBIT ever despite the negative impact from COVID-19. We increased our market shares in almost all key markets, and both our EBIT and EBITDA margin increased compared to 2019. Our free cash flow increased by 24% to DKK 1,414 million compared to 2019, and it is positively impacted by temporary effects such as the extraordinary beer campaign in Finland and COVID-19 related channel and country mix changes. The Board recommends to distribute a dividend of DKK 13.50 per share (2019: DKK 12.20 per share) in combination with a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million running to end of June 2021. During the summer, it will be decided whether an additional share buy-back will be initiated based on the state of COVID-19 and our financial flexibility at that point.

Despite continued high uncertainty in relation to COVID-19, we expect to deliver an EBIT in the range of DKK 1,475-1,625 million in 2021.

Income statement

Selected financial highlights and ratios

mDKK 2020 2019 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Volumes (thousand hectolitres) 11,093 11,024 2,647 2,534 Net revenue 7,557 7,692 1,733 1,787 EBITDA 1,861 1,814 329 361 EBITDA margin (%) 24.6% 23.6% 19.0% 20.2% Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) 1,515 1,469 252 267 EBIT margin (%) 20.0% 19.1% 14.5% 14.9% Profit before tax 1,505 1,458 254 267 Net profit for the period 1,198 1,140 218 222





mDKK 2020 2019 2018 2017 Net interest-bearing debt 2,193 2,705 2,522 975 NIBD/EBITDA (x) 1.2 1.5 1.5 0.7 Equity Ratio (%) 40% 37% 36% 42%

Outlook for 2021

mDKK Outlook 2020 2019 EBIT 1,475-1,625 1,515 1,469

The Annual Report 2020 has been published via Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and is enclosed with this announcement. The Annual Report 2020 is also available on www.royalunibrew.com .

Financial Calendar for 2021:

3 March 2021 Annual Report 2020 28 April 2021 Trading Statement for 1 January – 31 March 2021 28 April 2021 Annual General Meeting 2021 23 August 2021 Interim Report for 1 January – 30 June 2021 17 November 2021 Trading Statement for 1 January - 30 September 2021

