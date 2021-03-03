Austin, Texas, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action Behavior Centers, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism, announced the hiring of Dr. Charna Mintz, Ph.D., BCBA-D, as Chief Clinical Officer (CCO). In this role, Dr. Mintz will lead critical initiatives focused on research and outcomes management, public policy advocacy, partnerships with industry affiliate groups as well as clinical oversight on the delivery of ABA services.



Dr. Mintz brings more than 17 years of behavioral analysis experience to Action Behavior Centers and previously spent seven years as the Vice President of Clinical Operations for a national behavioral services company that provides evidence-based intervention to children and adults with developmental disabilities. She has also held a variety of positions, including Chief Behavior Analyst at a large adult residential facility in Nashville, Tennessee; school consultant for districts across Long Island, New York; and Clinical Director for a private early intervention program in Perth, Australia where she served as the state’s only BCBA-D.



“As someone who is highly-regarded and a well-published thought leader in the industry, I could not be more thrilled to welcome Dr. Mintz to our company and leadership team,” said Hersh Sanghavi, Chief Executive Officer at Action Behavior Centers. “Dr. Mintz’s extensive experience, alignment with Action’s mission and values along with her passion for providing professional development for fellow behavior analysts will be a substantial addition to our team and capabilities. I look forward to her not only helping shape the clinical direction of the organization but also having a positive, lasting impact on our families and patients.”



In addition to leading and overseeing all clinical services, Dr. Mintz will support the development and implementation of all clinical avenues including research, diagnostic assessments, and ABA therapy to ensure that quality and comprehensive service is being delivered on all levels. She will also be responsible for effectively integrating and leading all clinical teams across a multi-state platform and will be a member of Action Behavior Centers’ senior leadership team.



“I couldn’t be more excited to take on this role and work closely with the staff at Action Behavior Centers to help children and their families achieve their highest potential,” said Mintz. “I have a strong passion for improving the lives of families impacted by difficult behavior issues and I look forward to playing a key role in providing positive behavior instruction and care to each and every child who walks through the doors at Action Behavior Centers.”



Dr. Mintz received a Masters degree and Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Nevada-Reno in 2001 and 2003, respectively, and became a Board Certified Behavior Analyst in 2004. She also served as President of the Washington Association for Behavior Analysis (WABA) and co-chair of the WABA Legislative Committee, which sponsored a behavior analyst licensure bill that passed into law. She is currently the President of the Association of Professional Behavior Analysts.



Dr. Mintz will report directly to Hersh Sanghavi, Chief Executive Officer at Action Behavior Centers in her new role.





About Action Behavior Centers

Founded in 2017, Action Behavior Centers (ABC) is a leading Applied Behavior Therapy (ABA) provider offering comprehensive services and support to improve the lives of children on the autism spectrum. The provider’s high-quality, center-based care combined with its dedication to helping young children reach their full potential has made ABC one of the fastest growing and highest quality providers in the industry. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, ABC operates clinics in Texas, Arizona and Colorado. Learn more at https://www.actionbehavior.com.

