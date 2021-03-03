Lisle, IL, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAIS (American Association of Insurance Services), the modern Member-focused insurance advisory organization, has launched AAIS Views, a blog dedicated to providing the insurance community and its stakeholders with insights on today’s most pressing issues, including the modernization of advisory services and open-source and distributed ledger technologies.

“As AAIS has modernized our infrastructure, our vision of creating a more open, Member-focused advisory organization became clear,” said Ed Kelly, President and CEO of AAIS. “And as our own expertise grew, so did our relationships with some of the most insightful and influential leaders within our industry and across other industries. AAIS Views is one key way we are sharing expertise, insights and open-source developments, so we can all move ahead - together.”

AAIS Views provides news and information spanning a variety of topics important to AAIS Members and the broader AAIS Community, including Property & Casualty Insurers, Insurance Regulators & Compliance, Data and Technology, and Modeling and Actuarial professionals. The site is simple to navigate with content organized into Issues and Trends, Data & Technology and AAIS Insights, where AAIS shares its news and opinions.

AAIS has established several multimedia publications featuring AAIS executives, Community Partners, leaders from the insurance and related industries, and numerous renown guests, all now available as part of AAIS Views. The blog’s launch features highlights from a recent broadcast of the AAIS Pulse newsmagazine, including a CEO Angles with AAIS CEO Ed Kelly and Bob Rusbuldt, CEO of Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America. AAIS VP Robin Westcott and Patrick Hughes, a Partner at Faegre Drinker, review federal legislation and state-based regulation; and AAIS VP Truman Esmond discusses the open-source evolution in insurance with Brian Hoffman and Arron Lamp from Travelers Insurance, and Brian Behlendorf from Hyperledger.

According to John Greene, Director of Marketing and Communications at AAIS, “We’ve built AAIS Views to make our intellectual capital more accessible to our Members and the broader insurance industry. We invite all to review the content and sign up for alerts about content to come. Thought leaders are also invited to submit ideas for content.”

About AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the property casualty insurance industry as the modern, Member-based advisory organization. AAIS delivers custom advisory solutions, including best-in-class forms, rating information and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, commercial auto, personal auto, and homeowners insurers. Its consultative approach, unrivaled customer service and modern technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of its Members. AAIS also serves as the administrator of openIDL, the data and information sharing platform for regulatory reporting built on distributed ledger technology. For more information about AAIS, please visit www.AAISonline.com.

Attachment

John Greene American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) 630.457.3238 johng@aaisonline.com