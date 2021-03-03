TAMPA, Fla., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal, a 13-unit boutique development in downtown St. Pete, broke ground a year ago with the distinction of being developed by one of Florida's few Certified B Corporations, Salt Palm Development. This property is listed by Smith & Associates Real Estate. A Certified B Corp is a type of for-profit business that balances purpose and profit. B Corps meet high standards for social and environmental performance and in addition to those efforts, Salt Palm invests a portion of profits back into the community.

Construction on the development has resumed with a completion date set for the beginning of next year. Debuting to a climate of buyers eager to live in homes that embody their own principles of being good community citizens, The Royal is a true architectural beauty in the heart of Downtown St. Pete designed for style and function. The development will include eco-friendly features like LED lighting, reflective roof materials, and drought-tolerant landscaping. Masonry construction with granite, quartz, and other fine finishes ensure luxury and longevity, and standard options such as built-in closet systems, stainless steel appliances, and 10-foot ceilings are part of the design throughout the appealing floor plans.

“Our goal has always been to bring to market a sleek luxury offering that is eco-friendly and modern. Homebuyers today have high standards in design and love the idea of a spacious home that has a highly sustainable footprint,” says Jared Meyers, Co-founder and Chairman of Salt Palm Development.

Efficiency is key to the design, with intelligent lighting, heating, and cooling features. The Royal features cutting-edge home automation technology from Sonos, Nest, Lutron, Alarm.com, and more. Each home includes a spacious rooftop covered lanai and open deck, allowing residents to enjoy outdoor living. The townhomes are spacious and feature a private entrance, commercial-grade, floor-to-ceiling impact-rated windows, custom floating stairs encased in seamless glass, an elevator that stops on all levels, a private 3rd-floor master suite w/loft, an attached two-car garage, and are completely solar-ready with native landscaping

The Royal will be located at 545 4th Avenue South. With 13 units, residences at The Royal will range between 1,650 and 3,100 square feet with prices starting in the mid $500’s and up to $1.35 million.

Smith & Associates Real Estate listing agent, Jacki Fabrizio, says the property has been appealing to her community-conscious clients from all over the country. "With the developers' unique perspective and commitment to sustainability, these homes are unlike any other offering in Downtown St. Pete. Across every industry, we are seeing that consumers want to feel good about the companies they do business with. Our buyers are no different and are eager to own a home where such care and attention has been given to the community they live" says Fabrizio.

Salt Palm is Florida's 1st and only Certified B Corp developer that has committed 1% of its revenues to environmental causes and at least 50% of its profits to the betterment of St Pete & Florida. For more information on The Royal, visit https://theroyalstpete.com

About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally-owned real estate brokerage, with a commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of six strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, 280 associates, an annual sales volume of $1.6 billion, and over 2,400 transactions a year. Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one luxury brokerage firm of $1M + residences with 15.4% of the market share and an average price of $1.87M* (*average of luxury transactions as of December 31, 2020).

