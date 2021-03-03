LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Overactive Bladder (OAB) Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.4% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 6.5 Bn by 2027.



North America is expected to account largest market share for the overactive bladder (OAB) treatment market in the forecast period. The growth of the overall market is contributed due to the well-established healthcare industry in countries such as Canada and US. Moreover, high favorable reimbursement policies by the government for the treatment of overactive bladder condition, rising incidences of the disease majorly associated with the geriatric population, and the presence of key players in this region contributing to the fullest for the regional growth. As per the estimates released by the American Urological Association, around 30% of the men and 40% of the women in the US are living with overactive bladder (OAB) condition.

Europe is the second largest regional market contributing for the growth of overactive bladder (OAB) treatment market. Wide expansion of research and development units and pathology labs in countries of Europe is one of the prominent factors for the growth of European markets.

Additionally, rising prevalence and supportive government for development of innovative therapies contribute to the fullest for the growth of regional market. According to the European Union (EU), urinary incontinence (UI) affects around 10% of the population (more than 70 million people in the EU). As the most common cause of UI is the overactive bladder syndrome (OABS) it is poorly understood. To overcome this The TRUST ITN proposed an interdisciplinary research training network of 8 European university institutes and 3 enterprises, with a wide variety of complementary expertise in UI and OABS. European research institutes on multiple complementary disciplines empower to explore and unravel the mechanisms underlying OABS and to develop novel diagnostics, prevention, and treatment strategies.

Segmental Outlook

Overactive bladder (OAB) treatment market is segmented based on pharmacotherapy and disease type. Pharmacotherapy is segmented as anticholinergics, solifenacin, oxybutynin, darifenacin, fesoterodine, tolterodine, trospium, and others. Based on disease type, the market is segmented as idiopathic bladder treatment and neurogenic bladder treatment.

By pharmacotherapy segment, anticholinergics is recording a significant market share for the global overactive bladder (OAB) treatment market. Anticholinergics are used as a first line treatment of drugs for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment. Fast product approvals and rapid pharmacological actions gained a strong attention in the global market for the overactive bladder (OAB) treatment market. In January 2020, FDA approved Oxytrol for women, the first over-the-counter treatment for overactive bladder in women aged 18 years or older.

For disease, idiopathic bladder treatment will gain significant revenue for the overactive bladder (OAB) treatment market worldwide. The prominent factors responsible for the growth of this segment involve the high prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) and the ever-growing geriatric population suffering from the disease. Additionally, bladder weakness problems are associated with the involve muscle weakness after pregnancy and menopause and women are more liable to suffer from such condition.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading competitors are involved Astellas Pharma, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Allergan, Plc, Medtronic plc, Mylan N.V., Endo International plc, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Sanofi, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Apotex, Inc., and Cogentix Medical, Inc., and among others.

Some of the key observations regarding the Overactive Bladder (OAB) Treatment industry include:

In May 2018, Astellas Pharma Inc., announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for the use of mirabegron in combination with the muscarinic antagonist solifenacin succinate for the treatment of OAB with symptoms associated with the urge of urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency.





In February 2020, Allergan an AbbVie company announced that the USFDA has approved BOTOX for the treatment of detrusor (bladder muscle) overactivity associated with a neurologic condition in pediatric patients 5 years of age and older who have an inadequate response to or are intolerant of anticholinergic medication. BOTOX is the first neurotoxin approved for the use in the treatment of neurogenic detrusor overactivity in children who are not adequately managed with anticholinergic medication. As BOTOX is FDA approved it involves treatment in therapeutic conditions involving leakage of urine (incontinence) due to overactive bladder caused by a neurologic condition in adults, cervical dystonia, spasticity, severe underarm sweating (axillary hyperhidrosis), and among others.





In December 2020, Urovant Sciences announced the USFDA approval for the new drug application (NDA) for once in a daily 75 mg GEMTESA® (vibegron), a beta-3 adrenergic receptor (β3) agonist, for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence (UUI), urgency, and urinary frequency in adults. The approval marks the first mew oral branded OAB medication approved by the FDA since 2012 and is the only product approved by the Urovant Sciences.



