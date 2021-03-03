San Diego, CA, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa N.N. Jaeschke, Inc. has continued to expand its client portfolio with the addition of a new community.

The new client community is located south of downtown San Diego, in close proximity to many dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Residents of this 110-condo property enjoy beautiful views of the Coronado Bridge. Associa N.N. Jaeschke has been selected as the association’s first new management company since its creation in 2006 and will provide unmatched management and lifestyle services for the community’s residents.

“The Associa N.N. Jaeschke team is excited to serve the new client community and build strong relationships with its association board members and residents,” stated Michael Egleston, Associa N.N. Jaeschke president. “We remain dedicated to providing unparalleled customer service that will ensure a lasting partnership for many years to come.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell