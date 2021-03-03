NEW YORK, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Athenex, Inc. (“Athenex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATNX).



On March 1, 2021, Athenex issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter results and disclosing receipt of a complete response letter (“CRL”) from the FDA regarding its new drug application for Oral Paclitaxel Plus Encequidar for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. In the CRL, the FDA expressed the following:

Concerns about safety risks associated with increase in neutropenia-related sequelae;

Concerns regarding the primary endpoint assessment conducted by the Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR); and

Recommendation that Athenex conduct a new clinical trial in a patient population with metastatic breast cancer representative of the population in the U.S.

Following this news, Athenex’s shares plummeted by $6.64 per share, over 54%, to close at $5.46 per share on March 1, 2021.

