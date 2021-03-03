REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.



Fourth Quarter 2020 and Recent Corporate Highlights

Announced analysis of Phase 3 DESTINY PWS (C601) study evaluating once-daily Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR) tablets for patients with Prader Willi Syndrome (PWS), limited to data collected through March 1, 2020, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic Primary endpoint demonstrated a statistically significant change from baseline in hyperphagia Change was measured by the total score of a Hyperphagia Questionnaire for Clinical Trials (HQ-CT, 0-36): p=0.037 Statistically significant improvements were noted in all key secondary endpoints Clinical Global Impression of Improvement (CGI-I) at Visit 7: p=0.015 Change from Baseline in Body Fat Mass (DXA) at Visit 7: p=0.004 Caregiver Global Impression of Change (Caregiver GI-C) at Visit 7: p=0.031 The safety profile of DCCR remains generally consistent with the known profile of diazoxide and prior experience with DCCR, with no serious unexpected adverse events related to DCCR reported Soleno continues its interactions with the FDA around this as well as other analyses of completed and ongoing studies of DCCR

Hosted key opinion leader (KOL) webinar to discuss the treatment landscape and unmet need in PWS, impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on PWS patients and families, and an analysis of Phase 3 DESTINY PWS evaluating data generated prior to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

Announced collaboration agreement with Vanderbilt University to discover and develop novel ATP-dependent potassium (K ATP ) channel activators with the potential to treat rare diseases



“We remain focused on our goal of advancing our late-stage DCCR program in PWS,” said Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Soleno Therapeutics. “Based on the substantial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on PWS patients and families, we conducted further analysis of our Phase 3 DESTINY PWS study that evaluated data collected prior to the onset of the pandemic, which we highlighted at a recent KOL webinar. We observed statistically significant improvements with DCCR compared with placebo patients for the primary and all key secondary endpoints during the pre-pandemic time period. We are continuing our interactions with the regulatory authorities, including around these most recent results. In addition, we are excited about our collaboration with Vanderbilt University, which has the potential to add additional clinical candidates for PWS and other rare diseases to our product pipeline.”

Financial Results

Soleno’s current research and development efforts are primarily focused on advancing its lead product candidate, DCCR, for the treatment of PWS, through late-stage clinical development.

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Financial Results from Operations

Research and development expenses were $5.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $5.3 million in the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to increased activities related to the DCCR development program.

General and administrative expense was $2.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.6 million in the same period of 2019. The increase was due to an increase in personnel related costs.

The fair value of contingent consideration results from Soleno’s obligation to make cash payments to Essentialis stockholders upon the achievement of certain future commercial milestones associated with the sale of DCCR in accordance with the terms of the Essentialis merger agreement and is remeasured at the end of each reporting period. The value increased by $0.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to a decrease in value of $0.1 million in the same period in 2019.

Total other income of $5.2 million and total other expense of ($7.9 million) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and the same period in 2019, respectively, consisted primarily of the change in the fair value of the liability for the company’s outstanding warrants. The other income recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the 2017 PIPE warrants expiring unexercised during the quarter.

Net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was approximately $2.8 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of approximately $14.6 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Financial Results from Operations

Research and development expenses were $23.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $16.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to increased activities related to the DCCR development program.

General and administrative expense was $8.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $6.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily related to increased compensation costs, costs for intellectual property, and corporate business development expenses.

The fair value of contingent consideration was estimated to be approximately $10.3 million at December 31, 2020 up $4.3 million from $5.9 million at December 31, 2019.

Total other income of $11.7 million and total other expense of ($7.3 million) in 2020 and 2019, respectively, consisted primarily of the change in the fair value of the liability for warrants of approximately $11.6 million and ($7.0 million) in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020, was approximately $24.6 million, or $0.39 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of approximately $30.8 million, or $0.90 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, Soleno had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $49.2 million, as compared to $20.7 million at December 31, 2019.

About PWS

The Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA estimates that PWS occurs in one in every 15,000 live births in the U.S. The hallmark symptom of this disorder is hyperphagia, a chronic feeling of insatiable hunger that severely diminishes the quality of life for PWS patients and their families. Additional characteristics of PWS include behavioral problems, cognitive disabilities, low muscle tone, short stature (when not treated with growth hormone), the accumulation of excess body fat, developmental delays, and incomplete sexual development. Hyperphagia can lead to significant morbidities (e.g., obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease) and mortality (e.g., choking, stomach rupture, accidental death due to food seeking behavior). In a global survey conducted by the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, 96.5% of respondents (parent and caregivers) rated hyperphagia as the most important or a very important symptom to be relieved by a new medicine. There are currently no approved therapies to treat the hyperphagia/appetite, metabolic, cognitive function, or behavioral aspects of the disorder. Diazoxide choline has received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of PWS in the U.S. and EU, and Fast Track Designation in the U.S.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR) tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands except share and per share data)

December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,224 $ 20,733 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,019 411 Total current assets 50,243 21,144 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 19 22 Operating lease right-of-use assets 124 398 Finance lease right-of-use assets 15 24 Intangible assets, net 14,581 16,525 Other long-term assets — 59 Total assets $ 64,982 $ 38,172 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,489 $ 1,995 Accrued compensation 1,005 283 Accrued clinical trial site costs 3,789 1,999 Operating lease liabilities 139 305 Other current liabilities 196 382 Total current liabilities 8,618 4,964 Long-term liabilities 2017 PIPE Warrant liability — 10,822 2018 PIPE Warrant liability 539 1,354 Contingent liability for Essentialis purchase price 10,278 5,938 Other long-term liabilities — 147 Total liabilities 19,435 23,225 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 250,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, 79,615,692 and 44,658,054 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. 80 45 Additional paid-in-capital 227,912 172,708 Accumulated deficit (182,445 ) (157,806 ) Total stockholders’ equity 45,547 14,947 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 64,982 $ 38,172

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands except share and per share data)