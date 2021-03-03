NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV), an innovative technology company improving health outcomes for America's seniors, today announced that company executives will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 10 at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from Clover Health's investor website , or can be accessed directly by clicking this link . A replay of the presentation will be available from the same website.

About Clover Health

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a healthcare technology company with a deeply rooted mission of improving every life. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As a company whose business goals fully align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with physicians to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Clover has offices in San Francisco, Jersey City, Nashville and Hong Kong.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

investors@cloverhealth.com



Press Contact:

Andrew Still-Baxter

press@cloverhealth.com



