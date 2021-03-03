LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fashion industry's wave has been storming over the internet and has significantly managed to redefine styling standards. While highly prolific fashion influencers have been adding value to the modern world, various brands have been leveraging the prominent presence of thriving influencers to add extra glamour and beauty to their marketing techniques. Since the numerous influencers add value in growing the brands, Sunshy Digital Media Agency has a roster of top 10 renowned influencers who have been substantially stealing the spotlights!



Camila Coelho ( @camilacoelho )

Camila Coelho, a Brazilian American fashion and beauty entrepreneur started following her passion at the age of 14 and grew her interest in beauty, makeup and fashion. Despite the odds, Camila walked her way into the fashion industry and eventually walked her way into the fashion shows Christian Dior, Oscar de la Renta, Celine, Marc Jacobs, TomFord, Max Mara to name a few. She started working for Revolve and became a partner in Camila Coelho Collection. Inspired during the pandemic, Camila launched her beauty brand Elaluz and her confidence, independence and power gave her the title of a global entrepreneur in the industry. Her passion and entrepreneurial interests in the fashion space have been inspiring many to follow their dreams.

Kate Yuille ( @ultrasophisticate )

Kate Yuille, London based fashion blogger takes inspiration from Parisian style while adding an extra touch of luxury. Increasingly turning heads, her style is influenced by TV shows such a 'Gossip Girl' and 'Emily in Paris.' A fine mix of tweed, bright clashing colours, berets and headbands, her style is unique and ultra-feminine. Kate's elegance and sophistication evokes a blend of timeless looks and high street fashion style inspired by the iconic designer brands like Chanel and Dior. Kate's instagram account has managed to bag the trust and admiration of numerous fans and ceaselessly aims to inspire classic styling for the lovers of luxurious and authentic fashion. Her Instagram says it all for her unmatched styles and glamour!

Christina Clyburn ( @millenialmomblog )

Christina Clyburn keeps her audience entertained with her trendy, daring and sometimes quirky style. Driven by her unique sense of fashion, this millennial mom aptly encapsulates the modern day experience as good as anything else out there in the stratosphere of social media tomfoolery. Right from redefining fashion with a touch of flair and funk, her real talk has managed to enthrall a huge audience on her account (Millenialmomblog) and in real life. Christina's hopeful insights and real talk about parent struggles with consistent fun serves as a cherry on the cake to her influential and authentically engaging personality! Her stories of collaboration and smart use of her presence has adorned the marketing efforts of various brands. The MillenialMoM consistently churns out fun, vibrant content for all to see.

Sejal Joshi ( @sejaljofficial )

Sejal Joshi, a young entrepreneur, philanthropist and a fashion enthusiast has successfully inspired many with her power dressing. Her unconventional yet professional approach towards fashion and styling has significantly influenced many professional women to dress their way up to success along with working hard. Her knack for understanding the clothing needs of women in business leads her to look nothing less than a boss. Apart from being a serial entrepreneur and having the business mindset, she was titled as the winner of a pageant contest at the age of 18. She also founded a handcrafted jewellery business that further dedicates the brand's focus to sustainability and timeless fashion jewellery. Her ceaselessly growing business allocates its 20% profits to the artisans and the rest is reinvested into her own business to grow and reach as many people as possible!

Chrissy Rutherford ( @chrissyford )

Chrissy Rutherford always stays relevant in the social media buzz and fashion talks for her unique styling, bubbly personality and wicked sense of humour. Her daily fashion stories are a thread from her shopping glimpses to luxurious glamorous looks. Known for her impressive list of collaborations and digital skills, she regularly adds value to styling while encouraging young ones to hustle hard for living dreams. Her candid voice, behind-the-scenes moments and aesthetics of unknown inspirations has drawn the attention of more than 150K+ followers on Instagram and is still growing.

Lizzy Hadfield ( @shotfromthestreet )

Lizzy Hadfield is a fashion blogger from up North, living in London. She has successfully earned a huge number of followers and is popularly known for her wider focus on influential fashion outfits. Her signature looks are generally a mix of casual, chic yet classy clothing pieces while adding a touch of street style to it. Her love and passion for clothing and aesthetics have amassed the attention of various fashion enthusiasts and she ceaselessly aims to inspire them with unique and minimalistic looks. Lizzy holds a sound experience in the fashion industry and has attracted some remarkable collaborations by engaging audiences through her meticulously tailored Instagram page and timeless style.

Damilola ( @edaowofashion )

Damilola is a young fashion enthusiast who has been led by her motivation to wear and introduce unique fashion into the industry. Inspired by a very young age, she was intrigued by the world of clothing and loved to describe her moods with what she wore. One would often find her in a ladylike, chic, trendy and original style and wearing popular brands. Her unmatched fashion sense has given her freedom to express herself and to substantially anchor herself into the industry. With a strong follower base on Instagram, Damilola is consistent in adding new and fresh styles to his gram aesthetics.

Abisola Omole ( @abimarvel )

Abisola Omole or Abimarvel as fondly referred to by her community started her career in 2008. With her admiration for creating fashion and lifestyle blogs, she built The Apārtment Global Group (TAGG). It became a hub for online creators for fostering organic relationships and partnerships with brands, creating content, discovering new products & feeling a part of the newly forming online community. While her digital platform acts as a window to encourage body-positivity, optimism about colour in fashion, lifestyle and business industries, she is highly admired for her impactful and optimistic approaches. Her notable collaborations and exceptional talent have kept her in the spotlight on social media.

Erna Leon ( @mercer7official )

Erna Leon found a gap in the fashion industry while shopping for her personal styles from online stores. Inspired by her interests in aesthetic clothing, she introduced MERCER7 that exhibits the finest pieces that are easy to wear and simple to style. While she aimed at keeping her creation minimal and effortless, she wanted females to easily get the right fit that adds flawless yet effortless charm to their styles. Erna has captivated the trust of various with her sustainable wardrobe essentials and investment pieces rather than fast-fashion trends. Her versatile and minimalistic styles have driven thousands of aesthetic lovers to her Instagram page and still growing.

Freddie Harrel ( @freddieharrel )

Freddie Harrel is famous for adding bold prints and sporting printed suits to her Instagram channel. She made her presence on Instagram in 2013 and is known for adding voice to women empowerment with the SHE Unleashed workshop series. While her series enthusiastically explains the issues and problems of female experiences including the feeling of otherness, identity politics, unconscious bias, racism, and sexism, she has successfully bagged the title of Cosmopolitan Influencer of the Year in 2018. Besides adding fashion to her social media, she inspires various with her entrepreneurial interests and honest depiction of motherhood.

From curating fashion to building businesses, fashion influencers have given a breath of fresh air to the industry. With constant experiments and moving styles, it’s evident the contribution of influencers have brought in some revolutionary changes in social media content and marketing. One can certainly bookmark this list when looking for top fashion influencers.

