SEATTLE, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Tuesday, March 2nd by DemandStar Corporation, please note that in the first sentence of the second paragraph, the number of agencies joined since March 1, 2020 should be 139 agencies, rather than 53. The corrected release follows:

DemandStar , the leading online network for connecting businesses of all sizes to public sector opportunities, makes public today that 53 new government agencies have joined the leading online procurement market within January and February of this year. DemandStar was created for the benefit of both agencies and suppliers so they can easily find and secure contracts. Within the past year, government agencies saw an increase of three to five times more bids while saving 10-15 percent on contract deals.

While January and February have achieved the greatest number of agency sign-ups, 139 agencies and 21,000 business suppliers have joined DemandStar since March 1, 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, well over $3 billion in contract value has been moved, including both general government and COVID-19-specific spending. This increasing number of new sign-ups is a clear indication that government agencies and suppliers are overcoming the challenges of 2020 and will continue to find new ways for growth and success in 2021.

“It is no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed incredible, unforeseen pressures on government agencies. As a result, government professionals have had to locate suppliers who can help them accomplish newly established goals,” said Ben Vaught, CEO of DemandStar. “Over the past year, agencies and businesses have flocked to DemandStar and reaped its benefits. The procurement process has been made easier for our network to succeed in these challenging times, and we look forward to extending this ease of business to our new and future members.”

Government agencies and businesses looking to join DemandStar’s e-bidding procurement marketplace can learn more at https://network.demandstar.com/ .

