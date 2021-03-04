Live demos highlighting new AI and deep learning solutions at the booth

SHANGHAI, China, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne Imaging will exhibit at the upcoming Vision China (Shanghai), in Hall W1, W1-1800, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from March 17-19.

Visitors to the combined Teledyne Imaging booth can expect to see a broad range of leading-edge line and area scan sensors, frame grabbers, vision systems, software, and smart cameras targeted at vision inspection, logistics, robotics and packaging applications. Here are the highlights:

1. Line Scan Cameras & Embedded Vision

2. Smart Sensors

Teledyne e2v’s Emerald™ 67M image sensor achieves ultra-high resolution for electronics inspection, high-end surveillance and aerial imaging. Its 8K square resolution combined with its high frame rate enables increased throughput and improved detection ratio.

achieves ultra-high resolution for electronics inspection, high-end surveillance and aerial imaging. Its 8K square resolution combined with its high frame rate enables increased throughput and improved detection ratio. The new high resolution Hydra3D™ Time-of-Flight CMOS image is tailored for 3D detection and distance measurement. It features a 10 µm three-tap cutting-edge pixel and supports the latest industrial applications, including vision guided robotics, logistics and automated guided vehicles.

3. sCMOS cameras

Teledyne Photometrics features its latest back-illuminated sCMOS cameras Prime BSI Express and Kinetix . Both achieve 95% quantum efficiency, low read noise and extremely high speed (95 fps for Prime BSI Express and 500fps for Kinetix, full frame).

and . Both achieve 95% quantum efficiency, low read noise and extremely high speed (95 fps for Prime BSI Express and 500fps for Kinetix, full frame). Prime BSI Express camera’s small form factor and USB interface make it fit into the broadest range of configurations.

camera’s small form factor and USB interface make it fit into the broadest range of configurations. Kinetix camera’s 10-megapixel sensor provides a 29.4 mm field of view, opening up possibilities for new discoveries.

4. Area scan cameras

Teledyne’s first CXP camera , designed for performance and built on Genie Nano's proven, industry-leading reputation.

, designed for performance and built on Genie Nano's proven, industry-leading reputation. Teledyne Lumenera’s new Lt Series Cameras provides high performance USB3 models, from 2 to 20 Mpixels, in both board level and enclosed versions.



Subject matter experts will be on hand to discuss planned product development and advanced, enabling technology for your vision challenges.

Media Note: For interview requests, please email yuki.chan@teledyne.com or visit our booth in Hall W1, W1-1800 during the show.

About Teledyne Imaging

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum and decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, microscopy, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

Media Contact:

Yuki Chan, Marketing Manager, Teledyne e2v

Yuki.Chan@teledyne.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/425956dc-0a5b-4a0b-b742-1c3c10ae17c5