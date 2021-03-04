New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding demand for cleaning and personal care products to drive market growth

Market Size – USD 4.30 billion in 2020 Market Growth – 5.6% Market Trends – Use of tertiary amines in petroleum, plastic and pharmaceutical industries

The global tertiary amines market size was USD 4.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The expanding demand for personal care products will add to the growth of the tertiary amines market as the compound is extensively used in creams and moisturizers in the form of emulsifiers. Rising awareness about the importance of skincare and increasing disposable income that makes it possible to invest in wide variety of personal care products are factors responsible for the surge in product demand.

The personal care industry is expected to witness massive growth over the coming years with the market size being estimated to be more than USD 51 billion in 2021. As the U.S. is expected to spend nearly USD 83 million in 2021 on personal care products. As such the personal care industry is also expected to drive up the size of tertiary amines market in North America.

Europe is the third-largest region in terms of consumption of tertiary amines. The growth of textile and personal care industries is expected to drive the regional demand. The implementation of stringent regulations imposed by government bodies and organizations, for treatment of wastewater is expected to boost demand for water treatment chemicals.

Tertiary amines are in general derived from crude oil which makes the tertiary amines market unstable to some extent as crude oil prices are often fluctuating depending geopolitical and macroeconomic factors, as well as exchange rate, and conditions of financial markets. Thus fluctuating raw material prices and availability of amines are expected to be the major challenges for the producers during the forecast period.

Key Highlights from the Report:

In a world plagued by the coronavirus, demand for disinfectant has registered massive growth over 2020. This has positively impacted the tertiary amines market as these amines find considerable application in sanitizers and disinfectant wipes, products that at present are so much in demand that the supply chain is struggling to keep pace.

Chemical producers like Eastman Chemical Corp. are gearing up to meet this rising demand for tertiary amines. Eastman Chemical Corp. announced that it will be increasing its capacity to produce tertiary amines at its Belgium facility. Eastman Chemical Corp. is the world’s leading producer of tertiary amines, the company has made major investments at coping with demand supply gap.

The report segments the tertiary amines market on the basis of various types of tertiary amines which include C-8, C-10, C-12, C-14, and C-16.

Surfactant is the major application segment of the tertiary amines market.

The personal care end-use is likely to exhibit a significant CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Tertiary amines and their derivatives are used as intermediates for processing medicinal drugs in the pharmaceutical industry.

Due to the rapidly rising agricultural chemical industry in emerging economies like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, the Asia-Pacific tertiary amine market experienced the fastest growth in 2020. Regional development is expected to be further propelled by the emergence of key raw material suppliers and manufacturers with broad production capacities.

Segments Covered in the Report

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global tertiary amines market report on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

C-8 TA C-10 TA C-12 TA C-14 TA C-16 TA Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Surfactants Biocides Floatation Agents Corrosion Inhibitors Emulsifier Drilling Material Others



End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Cleaning Products Agricultural Chemicals Personal Care Petroleum Industry Water Treatment Plastics Pharmaceuticals Textiles & Fibers Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany The U.K. France Italy Belgium Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa







